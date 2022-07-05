ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Lester Avenue in Johnson City to be Closed July 6th

By David Barr
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorists in the Johnson City area are advised there...

JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Lester Avenue in Johnson City will be closed from Pavilion Drive to CFJ Boulevard on July 6th from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The closure is due to storm sewer repairs. The JC Department of Public Works asks drivers to plan accordingly.
