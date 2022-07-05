ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

South Carolina passenger hurt during police pursuit dies

By Dan Vasko
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4698Ta_0gVERQVp00

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Anderson County man died a day after the vehicle he was in was hit by another vehicle being pursued by law enforcement, the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said.

Joseph Francis Garnder, 72, of Iva, was killed in the collision, which happened about 10:40 p.m. Sunday on Highway 81 South, the coroner’s office said.

Gardner was a passenger in a vehicle traveling north on Highway 81, according to the coroner’s office. The vehicle was rear-ended by the vehicle being pursued by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Iva Police Department.

Gardner was flown to a nearby hospital but died late Monday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 6

Bridgette Corby
3d ago

I feel police should not pursue someone on the roads at high speeds! My closest friend was killed this way leaving work. It’s more than likely they’ll turn up in jail for another offense….

Reply(1)
4
Barbara Jackson
2d ago

so it's ok for ppl to speed from the police when being stopped but not ok for police to speed after them. they broke the law apparently or they wouldn't be running from the police, the driver chose to speed willingly putting their passenger & others in danger but its the police fault!!! ppl need to stop blaming the police & start blaming the criminals or suspects for not cooperating. do what you're told, don't get aggressive or make sudden movements with objects in your hands & everyone involved lives. cooperation is important when dealing with police

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Anderson County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Iva, SC
County
Anderson County, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Iva Police Department#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

Man killed in shooting in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Laurens County. According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at 3:55 a.m. on Eichelberger Road in Gray Court. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Tyrin...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Missing man’s remains found in Spartanburg Co. plant

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The remains of a man missing since May were found in a machine in a plant in Spartanburg County. We previously reported that Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon was reported missing on May 5 after he was last seen during his work on the overnight shift at Industrial Recycling and Recovery, Inc. located at 3100 Green Road in Greer.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED assisting with investigating into fatal shooting in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The State Law Enforcement Division confirmed that agents are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Monday. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said the shooting happened near Eichelberger Road. They identified the victim as 37-year-old Tyrin Pulley from Laurens County. Officials didn’t...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

Four arrested in Saluda County over gasoline theft, other charges

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation into a gasoline theft led to the arrests of four people in Saluda County. On June 11, Saluda County deputies responded to Wiz’s Gas Station in Batesburg-Leesville in reference to a gasoline theft. Deputies learned earlier that morning, a number of subjects used an illegal device to steal more than $231 of gasoline from the business.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Coroner: South Carolina man drowns after helping swimmer in distress

A man who helped another person swim to safety at an South Carolina lake on July 4 became a drowning victim, himself, according to the coroner. Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said Michael Criswell, 38, of Greenville, was wading with friends Monday at Stamp Creek Landing on Lake Keowee when another person became distressed.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

DUI charged after fatal Clinton wreck

A single-vehicle accident claimed the life a Clinton man early Friday morning on Charlottes Road in Clinton and now a Joanna woman has been charged by the South Carolina Highway Patrol in the man’s death. According to SCHP Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, a 2013 Jeep Cherokee with three occupants...
CLINTON, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens man dies in fatal shooting in Gray Court

One person is dead after a fatal shooting on Eichelberger Rd. in Gray Court on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 3:55 AM. SLED is assisting the Laurens County Sheriff's Office with the investigation. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Tyrin Pulley, 37, of Laurens....
GRAY COURT, SC
FOX Carolina

Family remembers Upstate mom two years after Lavish Lounge shooting

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week marks two years since a deadly shooting at Lavish Lounge. 23-year-old mom, Mykala Bell, and beloved security guard, Clarence Johnson, were gunned down inside the Greenville County nightclub. On Tuesday night, Bell’s family held a graveside vigil to remember her life. It’s...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

57K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy