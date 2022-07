Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter discusses 2022 budget updates for the county. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers sits down with Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter. They discuss a recap of Putnam County and Cookeville’s Fourth of July events including the kids’ parade, and the patriotic ceremony that was held, a raise proposal for city workers due to short staffing, as well as the funding solution for raises going to public safety and non-public safety workers.

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO