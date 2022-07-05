Geary County water rescues add up during holiday weekend

(Photo Courtesy/Jordan Price)

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit was busy over the holiday weekend responding to three separate incidents with boat becoming disabled and taking on water.

According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, everyone who was involved in the rescues was escorted to safety.

The sheriff’s office encourages boaters to take a few minutes to run through a safety checklist before heading out: