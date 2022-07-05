ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Geary County water rescues add up during holiday weekend

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago
(Photo Courtesy/Jordan Price)

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit was busy over the holiday weekend responding to three separate incidents with boat becoming disabled and taking on water.

According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, everyone who was involved in the rescues was escorted to safety.

The sheriff’s office encourages boaters to take a few minutes to run through a safety checklist before heading out:

  • Make sure the boat plug is secure
  • Ensuring you have an appropriate number of coast guard approved life jackets and that they are appropriately sized for each occupant
  • Ensure you have plenty of fuel
  • Make sure you have an undamaged throw cushion
  • Boat has a functioning whistle or horn
  • Boat has a functioning fire extinguisher
  • Check your kill switch to make sure it is plugged in and attached to the driver’s vest when in operation
  • Map or navigation options for the waterway you are going to be on
  • Cellular phone or other means of communication. If you do not have a cellular phone or other means of communication, let someone know where you will be launching and give them a rough timeline of return
  • Make sure that your vessel is properly registered

Comments / 0

KSNT News

Shawnee Co. Sheriff looking into home invasion

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle that law enforcement is calling a “vehicle of interest.” According to the Shawnee County Sheriff, patrol deputies and detectives are investigating a home invasion Wednesday evening. The vehicle of interest is a Ford F-150 pickup truck. […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Everyone escapes Topeka garage fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a call of a garage fire early Tuesday morning. The original call came in before 5:00 a.m. at a house near 31st and southeast California Avenue in Topeka, according to TFD. Crews found smoke and flames coming from the garage of a single-story home. No one […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Abandoned Riley Co. home goes up in flames

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Fire Department was called to a fire Tuesday morning to find a vacant structure engulfed in flames. Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, firefighters responded to 100 East Stockdale Lane in Randolf and found an abandoned home fully involved in fire. Eleven volunteer firefighters and the RCFD #1 responded.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas man hospitalized after semi rear-ends motorcycle

MARION COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Thursday in Marion County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Freightliner semi driven by Danny Liu, 43, Milford, Connecticut, was eastbound in the construction zone on U.S. 50 seven miles east of Florence. Three other vehicles were stopped at the flagger on the south shoulder of the eastbound lane.
MARION COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Junction City man rushed to hospital after motorcycle entangled in barbed-wire

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday evening after his motorcycle got entangled in a barbed-wire fence following an accident. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, deputies were called to the 9000 block of J Hill Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle injury accident.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Man killed by semi-truck on Kansas Turnpike identified

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a semi-tractor-trailer on the Kansas Turnpike in Topeka has been identified. According to the Kansas Turnpike Authority, the man killed in the incident is Brandon Lummus. The circumstances surrounding his death are still undetermined and will be released at a later date.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Herington police searching for suspect in drive-by shooting

Police Chief Chad Langley has issued a statement saying officers were dispatched to a reported shooting on Tuesday at the intersection of South B Street and Day Street in Herington. The suspect, who has not yet been located, has been identified as Travis Richardson, Abilene, 26, approximately 5'9 and 140 to 150 pounds, with short dark hair with short facial hair.
HERINGTON, KS
