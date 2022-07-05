ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Germany considers aid for struggling energy firms

KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government has drawn up a plan that would allow it to aid struggling energy companies more easily — a move that comes amid efforts to shore up Uniper, Germany's biggest importer of Russian gas.

The plan, approved Tuesday by the Cabinet but still requiring parliamentary approval, aims to give the government new and more flexible tools to tackle a potential shortage of gas and prevent market chaos as tensions with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine rise.

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who is also the economy and climate minister and responsible for energy, said Germany must prepare for a possible escalation of problems on the gas market.

"This is about doing everything to maintain basic supplies next winter and keeping energy markets running as long as possible, despite high prices and growing risks," Habeck said in a statement. The new proposal includes rules similar to those under which the government took a stake in airline Lufthansa as part of efforts to stabilize it in the early phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Uniper downgraded its financial outlook for this year, pointing to a sharp reduction in gas deliveries by Russia's Gazprom in recent weeks that has forced it to buy substitute supplies at significantly higher prices. "Since Uniper cannot yet pass on these additional costs, this results in significant financial burdens," it said.

Uniper said it was “examining how the liquidity of the company can be further secured” and was discussing “possible stabilization measures” with the German government. It added that “a number of instruments” could be considered for that. The government hasn't yet detailed how it might help Uniper.

On June 23, Habeck activated the second phase of Germany's three-stage emergency plan for natural gas supplies, warning that Europe's biggest economy faces a crisis and storage targets for the winter are at risk after Russia reduced deliveries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Putin Ally Warns U.S. Russia Could Start Military Fight Over Alaska

Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and chairman of the State Duma, the lower house of the country's legislature, issued a stark warning Wednesday that Russia has something to reclaim from the U.S.: the state of Alaska. "When they [U.S. lawmakers] attempt to appropriate our assets abroad,...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#Energy Company#Russian#Cabinet#Lufthansa
International Business Times

Oil Prices Fall On Recession Fears, On Track For Third Weekly Loss

Oil prices fell on Friday, extending the previous day's plunge, as lingering fears of a recession weighed on sentiment, putting the benchmarks on track for their third straight weekly losses. Brent crude futures were down 43 cents, or 0.4%, at $108.60 a barrel by 0653 GMT, giving up earlier gains...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Engadget

We’re heading for a messy, and expensive, breakup with natural gas

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated a number of fault lines already present within the global energy supply chain. This is especially true in Europe, where many countries were reliant on the superstate's natural resources, and are now hastily looking to cut ties before the supply is shut off. This has revealed the fragility of Europe’s energy market, and caused it to drive up demand and prices for consumers all over the globe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Biden’s risky gamble: betting on lowering oil prices

Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia this month highlights the paradox of American power. The US has the economic heft to punish an opponent – but not enough to alter the behaviour of a determined adversary. Sanctions will see Russia’s economy contract by 9% next year. But Washington needs more nations to join its camp to halt Moscow’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. Mr Biden has been forced to prioritise war objectives over ethics in meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who the CIA says ordered the barbaric murder of the prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Oil Industry Sees Ongoing Leasing Pause in New Biden Gulf Plan

Interior’s proposal gives agency flexibility to halt leasing. A “de facto moratorium” on offshore oil and gas leasing is taking hold over the next several months while the Biden administration considers its options for a proposed five-year leasing plan for the Gulf of Mexico, an oil and gas industry attorney said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Oil Rises as Tight Supply Trumps Recession Fears

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose on Monday as supply concerns driven by lower OPEC output, unrest in Libya and sanctions against Russia outweighed fears of a demand-sapping global recession. Euro zone inflation hit yet another record high in June, strengthening the case for rapid European Central Bank rate increases, while U.S....
TRAFFIC
The Millennial Source (TMS)

The price cap on Russian oil could hurt the rest of the world more than Russia, says JP Morgan

During the G7 summit, Western leaders came together and, among other things, agreed to cap the price of Russian oil and pipeline gas. For gas, how this would essentially work is that the European market will simply refuse to pay anything above its specified price. Because Russia has no alternative market to sell to in the short term, it would be forced to sell at the dictated price. For oil, over 90% of the world’s oil transport tanks’ liability coverage is managed through a group of London-based insurance organizations called the International Group of Protection and Indemnity Clubs that have to comply with European law. If it breaches the price cap, it risks getting sanctioned.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

The best way to lower oil and gas prices

President Biden is taking baby steps in his effort to lower oil and gasoline prices: Calling for a gas-tax holiday that will probably never happen. Sending “stern messages” to U.S. oil and gas producers. Releasing oil from the strategic reserve. Browbeating Saudi Arabia to produce more oil. At...
INDUSTRY
CNBC

The G-7 is considering a price cap on Russian oil. But energy analysts think it's impossible

U.S. President Joe Biden presented the idea of an oil price cap to the rest of the G-7 leaders and his counterparts agreed to look at how to do it. Energy analysts have questioned exactly how the G-7 can impose a price ceiling for Russian oil, warning that the plan could backfire if key consumers are not involved, and time may be running out to make it workable.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grist

As natural gas prices soar, coal makes a comeback in Europe

A report from Bloomberg lays out the ways that natural gas is now affecting not only the world’s carbon future, but our present geopolitics and international economy. The price of the ostensible bridge fuel has increased in some European markets by as much as 700 percent as Russian embargoes have tightened its supply considerably. Against this backdrop, the unrelenting pressures of global energy demand have revived an old enemy: coal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Drax coal-fired power plants to stay open over Russia gas supply fears

One of the UK's largest power stations has delayed the closure of its coal-fired generators due to fears over the security of gas supplies from Russia. Drax, near Selby, had planned to shut its two remaining coal plants in September but has agreed to keep them online this winter at the request of energy secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
77K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy