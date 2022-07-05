Black Noir Has the Most Compelling Arc of 'The Boys' Season 3

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Westworld Season 4.If you’ve ever seen anything written by Jonathan Nolan, you know the man loves his time loops. Sometimes those are literal cycles (Interstellar, Memento) or thematic loops (The Prestige, The Dark Knight), but Nolan is a writer who likes to show the same thing over and over again in different contexts. This was part of the reason that the first season of Westworld was so entertaining. It’s a mystery box that actually pays off; Nolan seems to know how to do what J.J. Abrams never could. Unfortunately, Westworld struggled to maintain its “mystery box” hook in subsequent seasons. After a while, the plot became so convoluted and confusing that it felt like Nolan and Lisa Joy were just trying to purposefully keep everything as vague as possible. When every character can be revived, no one is clearly a human or a host, and everything is bound to be repeated, why should viewers invest in anything? Despite what the end of the first season suggested, Westworld may have never escaped the maze.

TV SERIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO