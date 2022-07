Man uses a motorized cart as a weapon in a fight over a parking spot at the Mayfield Heights Costco. It's a funny story if you're not the person on the receiving end of the 69-year-old man's rage. This easily avoidable confrontation took place both inside the store as well as in the parking lot. Police were called as the incident escalated according to Cleveland.com,

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO