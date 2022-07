REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A Millsboro man has been charged after he reportedly displayed what appeared to be a firearm to employees at a local restaurant. Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, 20-year-old Teliam Austin approached three female employees at Claws Seafood House and asked for a free bushel of crabs. Police say one of the female employees was familiar with Austin because he had allegedly done it in the past, but this time Austin lifted his shirt, displaying what appeared to be the handle of a firearm in his waistband while demanding the crabs.

MILLSBORO, DE ・ 22 HOURS AGO