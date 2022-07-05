ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, TX

Lacy Roop

Breckenridge Texan
Breckenridge Texan
 3 days ago
Lacy Roop, age 65, of Breckenridge, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022. Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, in the Albany Cemetery. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at...

Breckenridge Texan

Carter A. Fore

Carter Atkinson Fore, 81, of Breckenridge, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. His funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the First Christian Church of Breckenridge, where he was raised, with Andy Rodgers, pastor of First Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of the Melton Kitchens staff. The family welcomes friends to join them after the Woman’s Forum after Carter’s interment for a reception gathering.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Jennifer Renae Horton

On Sunday, June 26, 2022, Jennifer Renae Horton (47) of Breckenridge, Texas, joined her Savior in Paradise. She was preceded in death by her father, John Benjamin Reynolds, brother, John Reynolds, sister, Johnnie Brown, and brother-in-law, Pete Brown. She is survived by her mother, Ina Reynolds of Breckenridge; brother, Billy Reynolds of Breckenridge; and sisters Cathy Benson of Seymour, Linda Kay Reynolds of Breckenridge, Betty Reynolds of Fort Worth, and Diane Baxter of Knox City. She will forever be remembered by her sons, Jonathon Reynolds of Fort Worth and wife Rebeca, Nickelos Reynolds of Breckenridge and fiancé Teressa, Jacob Horton of Breckenridge, Anthony Horton of Breckenridge, and Adam Horton of Brownwood and wife Ysabell. Additionally, she will be missed by her grandchildren, Tristan, Zane, Russell, and Acein – all of whom she loved to spoil more than anything.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge, TX
Obituaries
Breckenridge Texan

Marina Perrin

Olga Marina Perrin, age 62, of Breckenridge, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, after a lengthy battle with MS. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 27, at Morehart Mortuary Chapel with Raul Duran, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Morehart Mortuary.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Tax office to be closed Wednesday afternoon for training

The Stephens County Tax Office will close at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, for training. The office will reopen on Thursday morning, July 7, for regular business hours. The Tax Office is located on the first floor of the Stephens County Courthouse, 200 W. Walker St. The office’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Interim Breckenridge City Manager resigns after four days on job

The City of Breckenridge is currently without a city manager after the departures of the city manager and the interim city manager in the past two and a half weeks. Then-City Manager Erica McComis’ resignation was approved by city commissioners on Monday, June 13. During that meeting, she said that the commission agreed to a contract with Texas First Group to provide an interim city manager.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Josephine A. Garcia

A rosary service will be held from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories. Her funeral service will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Holiday weekend offers garage sale, City pool and fireworks shows for local residents

As Americans prepare to celebrate Independence Day on Monday, July 4, several groups in Breckenridge and Stephens County have activities going on this weekend. The Swenson Memorial Museum will continue its fundraising garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Saturday, July 2, at 107 W. Elm, which is the garage behind the museum. The sale will feature a variety of items donated specifically for the sale.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Local fireworks shows planned for July 2 and July 4

Two fireworks shows are scheduled for Stephens County to celebrate Independence Day — one on Saturday, July 2, and one on Monday, July 4. The Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce and Stowe’s Independent Services have partnered up again to host the Boomfest Community Fireworks Show on Saturday, July 2, near the swimming area in the Corley’s Ramp (aka Game Warden’s Ramp) area off of CR 277 at Hubbard Creek Lake.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Byerly begins next chapter of his life at TSTC

Steven Byerly was in a dark place when he made a life-changing decision. While serving a prison sentence for driving while intoxicated, Byerly decided to rewrite his life story by going to college, earning a degree and starting a career. He spent time researching colleges that offered welding, and Texas State Technical College caught his attention.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Local puppy tests positive for rabies; authorities advise residents to take precautions

A local puppy has tested positive for rabies after showing signs of the disease earlier this month. The Texas Department of Health State Services has advised the Breckenridge Animal Control of a positive rabies case in a family dog near the 400 block of West Williams in Breckenridge. The dog showed active signs of rabies and was summited for testing, which returned positive results on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, according to a news release from the City of Breckenridge Animal Control Officer Nicole Dooley.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Norma Dewey

Norma Dewey, age 51, of Breckenridge, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary. Norma June Dewey was born on December 5, 1970, to parents Delbert L. Dewey and Gladys Largent Dewey in Oklahoma...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

