LANSING, MI -- A Farmington Hills woman on a string of good luck rode that momentum recently to a Lucky for Life jackpot worth $25,000 a year for the rest of her life. “I’ve been having good luck with the Lucky For Life game lately, so I’ve been playing quite a bit,” said Roxandy Kramarich, 72. “I saw an email from the Lottery notifying me of a prize, but it didn’t say how much I’d won. I logged in to my account and was shocked when I saw I’d won $25,000 a year for life! I kept checking my account balance to make sure it was real.”

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO