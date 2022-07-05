LISTEN: Richie Furay, “Lonesome Town” (Ricky Nelson Cover)

Metallica celebrated Record Store Day 2015 by releasing their widely circulated and legendary 1982 demo tape No Life ‘Til Leather on cassette. At the time, Metallica were just another unsigned metal band fine-tuning their sound, honing their chops and trying to drum up enough attention to get signed by a record label. Back then, before the Internet and especially in the metal scene, options were few. So many artists took the DIY route and recorded their music and sent out their demos to various record companies as well as fellow metal fans across the globe.

