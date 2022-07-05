ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: Richie Furay, “Lonesome Town” (Ricky Nelson Cover)

Cover picture for the articleIn Their Words: “Ricky Nelson was an idol and musical hero of mine. This song (or any) by Ricky had to be included on this record because of his influence on me. I remember watching and waiting for him to play on the...

Rolling Stone

See Guns N’ Roses Bring Out Carrie Underwood at London Concert

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this year, Axl Rose joined Carrie Underwood onstage to perform two Guns N’ Roses classics during her headlining set at the Stagecoach Festival. On Friday night, the country singer returned the favor by making a surprise appearance onstage during the band’s gig in Tottenham, England. Underwood — who was in the U.K. promoting her new album Denim and Rhinestones — first popped up midway through GNR’s concert to perform “Sweet Child O’ Mine” alongside Rose and the band. “Ladies and gentlemen, from Nashville, Tennessee, Miss Carrie Underwood,” Rose said after the song’s first...
The Independent

Elvis’s ‘Hound Dog’ wasn’t stolen from Big Mama Thornton, says the song’s co-writer Mike Stoller

“Hound Dog” co-writer Mike Stoller has refuted claims that Elvis Presley’s version of the classic rock’n’roll song was stolen from Big Mama Thornton. In an interview with Brain Hiatt for Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Stoller, 89, told the complicated story of “Hound Dog” and suggested that Presley’s version was actually inspired by another group’s rendition of the song.“Hound Dog”, was originally written by Stoller and his writing partner Jerry Leiber (who died in 2011). It was recorded by Big Mama Thornton in 1952 and released by Presley four years later.Although Presley knew about Thornton’s version, his rendition of “Hound...
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Speaks Out After ‘Elvis’ Soundtrack Reaches No. 1 on Billboard Chart

Lisa Marie Presley celebrated the soundtrack of the Elvis Presley movie. The album, on Wednesday, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. On Wednesday night, Elvis’ only child posted the Billboard news. And she wrote: “The soundtrack for the Elvis movie is #1! It’s full of epic songs with epic and incredible artists that I am a huge fan of. Congrats to all of you and to Dave Cobb for producing it. Much Love~LMP”
ABC News

Wolfgang Van Halen announces engagement: 'She said yes!'

Wolfgang Van Halen and his longtime girlfriend, Andraia Allsop, are engaged. The Mammoth WVH frontman and son of Eddie Van Halen revealed the news Wednesday in an Instagram post featuring a new photo of him and his fiancée alongside the caption, "She said yes!!" Many members of the rock...
Ultimate Metallica

The History of Metallica’s ‘No Life ‘Til Leather’

Metallica celebrated Record Store Day 2015 by releasing their widely circulated and legendary 1982 demo tape No Life ‘Til Leather on cassette. At the time, Metallica were just another unsigned metal band fine-tuning their sound, honing their chops and trying to drum up enough attention to get signed by a record label. Back then, before the Internet and especially in the metal scene, options were few. So many artists took the DIY route and recorded their music and sent out their demos to various record companies as well as fellow metal fans across the globe.
epicstream.com

Stranger Things: Metallica Breaks Silence on Season 4 Finale's Use of Their Song

Thanks to the fourth season of Stranger Things, Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" and Metallica's "Master of Puppets" are making their waves on the music charts again as today's generation is discovering the two 80s hits as a result of being heavily featured in the series. Bush has shared her reaction to her song's regained popularity and, now, the iconic heavy metal band is chiming in as well.
UPI News

Garth Brooks to be honored at Nashville Songwriter Awards

June 29 (UPI) -- Country music singer Garth Brooks will be honored at the 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards. The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) said in a press release Tuesday that Brooks, 60, will receive the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 5th annual awards show in September. The...
Rolling Stone

Metallica ‘Blown Away’ by ‘Master of Puppets’ Placement in ‘Stranger Things’ Season Finale

Click here to read the full article. In the nearly two-and-a-half-hour Stranger Things season finale, newcomer Eddie Munson (portrayed by Joseph Quinn) was tasked with distracting a swarm of villainous bats linked to their evil ringleader Vecna. So how did he do that, exactly? By delivering a grand performance of Metallica’s 1986 single “Master of Puppets,” of course. The epic scene has since shot the track to the top of the charts, joining Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” in the tidal wave of musical resurgences brought on by the show’s fourth and penultimate season. In a statement shared on Instagram,...
MUSIC

