LISTEN: Richie Furay, “Lonesome Town” (Ricky Nelson Cover)

Earlier this year, Axl Rose joined Carrie Underwood onstage to perform two Guns N' Roses classics during her headlining set at the Stagecoach Festival. On Friday night, the country singer returned the favor by making a surprise appearance onstage during the band's gig in Tottenham, England.
Underwood — who was in the U.K. promoting her new album Denim and Rhinestones — first popped up midway through GNR’s concert to perform “Sweet Child O’ Mine” alongside Rose and the band. “Ladies and gentlemen, from Nashville, Tennessee, Miss Carrie Underwood,” Rose said after the song’s first...
