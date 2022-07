Jim Lauderdale has revealed his 35th album Game Changer, out Aug. 26, and the uplifting single “That Kind Of Life (That Kind Of Day).”. Kicking off Game Changer, “That Kind of Life” is a message of the times, delivered like only Lauderdale can in a blended Americana fuse of the upbeat march of drums and steel guitars. The song, which Lauderdale calls “the sentiment and wishes for others to have a good life” finds the singer offering his own message of hope from the beginning of our days and through better times—When baby tastes a little bit of sunshine / Kicks and their legs and bounces up and down/ Grins and laughs and everything is so fine / We want to keep on that way for a while.

MUSIC ・ 4 HOURS AGO