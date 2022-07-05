Australia floods: Nearly a metre of rain in four days

American tourist Sura Crutch spent a whirlwind five days with Greek local Haris Sevastopoulos in Athens in the summer of 1971. Here's how they went from strangers to pen pals to a couple of 50 years and counting.
A sailor was in for a surprise after he spotted what appears to be an enormous shark circling off west Wales. Alex Brace, from Pembrokeshire, was out for a routine dinghy trip off Tenby when he and his friend noticed a big creature with two fins poking out of the water.
A kitten which was rescued from the central reservation of a motorway is said to have made a good recovery from its ordeal. The four-week-old black feline, now called Smudge, was spotted between junctions six and seven on the M18 northbound near Doncaster on Saturday. Motorway traffic was brought to...
A team of scientists in Argentina say they have discovered a new giant predatory dinosaur that had a huge head - but tiny arms for its size. Writing in the Current Biology journal, the scientists say extensive skeletal remains of a previously unknown species were dug up in northern Patagonia.
A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection that spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, died five days after she was bitten while in Antwerp, Belgium last July. Suffolk's senior coroner Nigel...
A granite monument in the US state of Georgia has been demolished for safety reasons after being damaged in a blast. An explosion early on Wednesday reduced one of the slabs at the Georgia Guidestones to rubble. CCTV footage showed a car leaving the scene and authorities are investigating. Despite...
Night fishing has been banned from one of the Hampstead Heath ponds after anglers held "rowdy" late sessions. The City of London Corporation, which runs the Heath, has prohibited the use of the Vale of Heath pond between 20:00 and 08:00. The chairman of the local angling club, Robert Gibbs,...
Scotland is still believed to have the highest Covid rate in the UK after another increase in the number of people testing positive. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated that one in 17 people in Scotland tested positive for the virus last week. This was a marginal increase from...
A U.K.-based activist group called "The Tyre Extinguishers" has landed in the U.S. and claims they've deflated tires on dozens of SUVs in several major cities, including New York, Chicago, and the Bay Area. The group, which says the thirsty SUVs significantly contribute to climate change, has no official leadership but encourages independent participation through social media and offers a hallmark note to be left on the victims' cars.
Growers are warning of a global chickpea shortage, endangering supplies of hummus just as barbecue season gets into gear, in a development which could have serious consequences for countries that rely on the pulses as an essential source of protein. Supplies of chickpeas could drop as much as 20% this...
