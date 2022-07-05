ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

‘Victorious’ star to DJ party with Disney, Nick hits in Albany

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47YZqz_0gVEOB3R00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — DJ Matt Bennett is set to perform at Empire Live in Albany on July 22 at 9 p.m. During his iParty show, Bennett will be playing Disney and Nickelodeon hit songs.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Bennett is best known for playing Robbie Shapiro on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious.” The show ran for four seasons from 2010 to 2013. He has also guest-starred in a few television shows including “The Big Bang Theory,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

The show is for those 18 years and older. Tickets are available on the Ticketweb website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga teacher busts a move on national TV show

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A teacher in Saratoga Springs is gaining attention on social media for his dance moves. Last week he appeared on “Dancing with Myself,” a new dance competition television show from Shakira. Josh Johnson grew up breakdancing in the eighties. The local teacher says he perfected his dance moves on the […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Morgan Wallen fans spend hundreds on concert tickets

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It seems like the whole Capital Region is excited for the country music star Morgan Wallen’s sold-out concert at the Saratoga Preforming Arts Center. Some fans are spending their whole paychecks for tickets. “I think it’s one of those things that when a...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

2022 Music Haven Concert Series

Central Park in Schenectady, New York is ready, once again, to come alive for the summer, as Music Haven kicks-off its 32nd season of “traveling the world one concert at a time.” The much-heralded concert and event series will feature high caliber national and international touring artists, plus some theater and film, in its ambitious comeback season.
SCHENECTADY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Entertainment
Albany, NY
Sports
NYS Music

Palace Theatre Announces Free Summer Movie Series

The Palace Theatre in Albany has announced its Summer in the City Movie Series which will begin on July 12. Over the course of the summer, the theatre will host eight free, family-friendly movies for the community to enjoy. The Palace Theatre began the series in 2015 as a way...
ALBANY, NY
liveforlivemusic.com

Dead & Company Cancel SPAC Show Due To Unforeseen Circumstances

Dead & Company will not perform as planned tonight, July 6th, at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs, NY. The Grateful Dead offshoot announced just after 3 p.m. ET that the show was canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances.” Later in the afternoon, John Mayer posted that his father suffered a “medical emergency” and that is why he cannot play tonight’s show in Saratoga Springs. The vocalist/guitarist noted that “he is now fairly stable and will continue to undergo some procedures.”
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
Person
Matt Bennett
Hot 99.1

Albany Eatery Made Famous By Celebrity Chef To Close Forever

It's been a hard year for Capital Region foodies. Between COVID, a post-pandemic slump, supply chain issues, and rising inflation, so many beloved favorites have shuttered their doors permanently in the last few months. Sadly, another Albany standard has announced it will be closing down for good. If you enjoyed...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

27th annual Secret Gardens Tour returns Sunday in Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Calling all green thumbs in the Capital Region! This Sunday the 27th annual Secret Gardens Tour returns to Saratoga Springs to raise funds for a good cause. Rooted in tradition, the annual tour is a beloved event in the Capital Region every July, according to organizers. It also serves as […]
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Victorious#Empire Live#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

GEM Fest returning to Glens Falls this weekend

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, the Glens Falls Shirt Factory is hosting a huge amount of music in and around a single building. It’s the Glens Falls Entertainment & Music Festival’s second year at the Glens Falls Shirt Factory – its 6th year overall – and the “gems” are ready to be back.
GLENS FALLS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

I Ruined Someone’s July 4th Fireworks Display…

This was not one of my brightest moments. And for the record, this does not tie in with yesterday's article. No, I did not take revenge!. I haven't had the greatest luck with fireworks over the years. One year when I was really young, a cousin was setting off fireworks for a family BBQ, and some sparks wizzed by my head, singing my hair. I looked like I had some weird fade on the right side of my head. That experience made me terrified of fire works for a few years. I remember my first trip to Disney World and watching the fireworks at Ebcot. My parents thought I was going to love it. Instead, I wanted to take cover because I was afraid of getting singed again. Later in life, once I got over that fear, we were lighting off some fireworks when the stand fell and pointed right at us. We all got out of the way before anything could fire in our direction, but it was still scary nonetheless. Needless to say, I don't have a great track record with fireworks. I think one of my dimmest moments; however, happened a couple years ago where I ruined one family's fireworks display altogether.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Sports
94.3 Lite FM

Why Is A Giant Head Watching You Drive In Upstate New York?

Do you ever get the feeling someone is watching you while driving? On a portion of New York's Taconic State Parkway, a giant head is truly watching you drive by. The 19-foot hollow plaster head on a hillside is the art work of Roy Kanwit. Ron makes sculptures that are scattered all over the park. For an entrance fee, you can go see and interact with them. The outdoor museum is known as The Taconic Sculpture Park and it's open seasonally and by appointment at 518-392-5757.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should neighbors pay for flowers that their fireworks destroyed?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Katie and it’s about the aftermath of the Fourth of July. Here’s her email:. Hey Jaime. Hope you had a good Fourth of July weekend. I had a terrible one and I’ll tell you why. My neighbor behind me likes to put on a giant fireworks display every year and every year it goes on way too long and keeps my family and me up all night. The other problem I had with it was that a lot of the fireworks end up in my yard and this year a bunch fell into my flower garden and destroyed my hydrangea bush and some other flowers. I’m so mad about it I think they should have to pay to replace all of them. When I told my husband he said there’s no way I can confront them on the damage they caused, plus it would ruin our relationship with them forever. Here’s the thing, I don’t care about the relationship, and I think they should have to pay…don’t you? Don’t I have a case for them to replace the flowers they damaged? I’d love some advice. Thanks so much. ~ Katie.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy