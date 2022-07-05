Massachusetts State Police return to Esplanade for successful Independence Day celebrations

Every town has its own unique qualities. Off the top of my head, Berkshire County contains towns and cities with well-known history and attractions. North Adams for example, has some well-known hauntings (if you choose to believe) including the Hoosac Tunnel, Houghton Mansion, and who could forget about the Creature that stalks Coca-Cola Ledge? Great Barrington is the birthplace of W.E.B. DuBois, Pittsfield gave us Elizabeth Banks, and people near and far flock to the Town of Stockbridge for the annual Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas attraction. There are obviously many more famous things about Berkshire County that I left out but you get the idea. Who wouldn't want to visit our beautiful county?

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO