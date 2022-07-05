Massachusetts State Police return to Esplanade for successful Independence Day celebrations

BOSTON - Members of the Patriot Front, a white supremacist organization, boarded an Orange Line train in Boston on Saturday. The men, all wearing white gators covering their faces, sunglasses, baseball hats, khaki pants and blue shirts, headed back to Malden from downtown Boston, where they marched in the streets, waving flags and a banner that read "Reclaim America." Thomas Rousseau, the leader of the group, told the men to be considerate and be respectful, but the group itself wouldn't say much about where they were going.Robert Trestan, the executive director of the Anti-Defamation League of New England, told the I-Team,...
Comments / 1