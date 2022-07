The 2022 chip and seal with a fog coat project in Great Bend is scheduled to begin Thursday, July 7, circumstances pending. The areas to be affected by this project are select streets north of 24th Street between Williams and Washington, 17th Street Terrace area, south of Broadway Avenue between McKinley and Eisenhower, with the addition of the 1000 block of Walnut Street and the 800 to 1000 blocks of MacArthur Road.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO