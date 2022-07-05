Teen arrested in shooting death of another teen

(KNSI) — A Cloquet man is charged with second-degree assault after he was arrested in St. Cloud for a stabbing on Monday. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Tyler Bober and the 35-year-old victim were at a get-together at a home on Elk Lake north of Zimmerman when the two began fighting. Investigators say Bober pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man in the stomach, and then fled the scene. He was arrested hours later.
DULUTH, Minn. – A person was charged for the murder of a 17-year-old Duluth male after a shooting this weekend. The suspect was charged as a juvenile for murder in the second degree and for possession of a pistol by a minor. Witnesses stated that the victim went to an apartment on 16th Avenue East and 1st street with the intent to fight.
DULUTH, Minn.– “She’s doing better, I think it’s more the mental trauma of it. The PTSD so to speak, of it, because that was a very violent attack,” Son of the victim, Jerry, said. Jerry spoke with us on Wednesday, days after his 65-year-old mom...
DULUTH, Minn. — A 65-year-old woman is recovering after she was attacked in the DECC ramp on Monday, according to Duluth police. The DPD says officers were called out to the scene just after 6:30 p.m. where they found the victim, who said she was assaulted. An officer later...
Hermantown, Minn. – In the early hours of July 5, 2022, the Hermantown Police Department responded to a call regarding a domestic incident at the 4100 block of Lavaque Road. The details of the call and subsequent actions can be found in the HPD press release below.
The city of Duluth lost two of its own during a crash last week in Rice Lake. According to a statement, Jacob Laurion was a Utility Operator, and had worked for the city since 2012. Steven Koslucher was a Safety Coordinator who had worked for the city since 2017. The...
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Alana Yates on convictions stemming from a fatal overdose case and convictions from other Washburn County court cases. Yates was charged criminally following law enforcement’s investigation into a fatal overdose that occurred in Spooner, WI in March 2022. On March 7, 2022,...
KINNEY, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man was hurt Saturday when a jet ski exploded on a northern Minnesota lake. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on a Lake Little 14 near Kinney, which is roughly 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Investigators say a man from Virginia, Minnesota, had just refueled a jet ski when he tried to start the engine about 20 feet from shore. As he turned the key, the engine compartment exploded.The man jumped off the jet ski, which started on fire. Officials say the man was wearing a life jacket. Emergency crews brought the man to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as "non-life-threatening," believed to be due to the impact from the explosion and debris.
DULUTH, Minn. -- A popular North Shore restaurant is temporarily closed for a major remodel ahead of its busiest weekend of the year -- but this wasn't a planned project.A drowsy driver crashed into the Island Lake Inn early Wednesday morning."Cleaner just said, 'Someone came through the wall at our bar,' and I'm like, 'It couldn't be an actual through-the-wall kind of situation,'" said co-owner Sam Spears.Much to Spears' surprise, it was. An SUV had barreled into the building. Investigators say the driver fell asleep as he was rounding the curve along Rice Lake Road. He then drove through the...
The Congdon area of Duluth is full of rich history and iconic homes that are so fun to look through. It's rare for these homes to be available to purchase, but that's just what happened earlier this year when when this mansion-like Congdon estate hit the market with an original asking price of $999,500.
