WCA holds Fourth of July fireworks show

The following information was provided by event organizers:. We are pleased to announce the 5th Annual MOB Music Festival will happen July 8th – 10th 2022. This event will be held at Cathedral Square, 300 Conti Street, Mobile, AL 36602. MOB Music Fest is a platform that is dedicated to celebrating local artist of all genres of music. MOB Music Fest will kick off the second weekend in July along with LODA Art Walk. This multicultural event will feature live bands, dance teams, indie artists, and local DJ’s.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO