USD 308 in person enrollment event dates and times announced

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Chris Ast with the Inpatient Rehab Center at Hutchinson Regional is committed to making his department the last stop for as many patients as possible. "We want to get you back functioning as safely as you can, so we can get you back home," Ast said. "First, I run every patient by our doctor. She's what's called a physiatrist, so that means she specialized in rehabilitation in medical school. I'll review all the medical notes, therapy notes by her. If she thinks it sounds like a good case, then we'll make sure, with whatever insurance you might have, that we get approval for that or you meet their criteria. Some of them require prior authorization, some of them it's more just kind of check the boxes and make sure you meet it. Part of that piece is make sure you have a medical need."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO