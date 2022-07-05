ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

USD 308 in person enrollment event dates and times announced

Hutch Post
 3 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 released the dates for their in person enrollment events on Tuesday. Hutchinson High School does not host an Open House event, but their campus is open for self-guided tours during In-Person Enrollment. Families will be able to enroll for the 2022-23...

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

