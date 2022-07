CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A GoFundMe has been set up for the mother of the three-year-old who died after being shot at a Coralville apartment on Sunday. Police said the shooting happened at around 12:19 p.m. at an apartment complex on Boston Way. Officers found three-year-old Damaria Sanders with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he later died.

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO