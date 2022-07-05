MSI Announces 27-Inch AiOs With Alder Lake-P

MSI has updated its Modern All-in-One (AiO) PC series with models featuring Intel Alder Lake-P mobile processors. The new MSI Modern AM272 12M and Modern AM272P 12M come with processors up to the Intel Core i7-1260P . These are both 27-inch FHD IPS screen-based AiOs. The other major new thing to this series is the inclusion of a Windows Hello webcam with biometrics-based Tobii Aware software.

It is increasingly common for systems makers to use mobile CPUs for their compact desktops and AiOs, and here we have a prime example. The new MSI Modern AM272 Series AiOs use Alder Lake-P series mobile processors, with Iris Xe graphics on board. The top-spec Intel Core i7-1260 is offers four performance cores, eight efficient cores, and 16 threads in total. The processor runs at up to 4.7 GHz Turbo, has 18MB cache, and operates at between 28 and 68W depending on product / form factor. Compare this to the predecessor, the MSI Modern AM271 Series, which offered up to the Intel Core i7-1165G7 four cores and eight threads, up to 4.7 GHz Turbo with 12MB cache, and 28W max TDP.

While on the topic of processor comparisons, we have reviewed other systems which feature Intel Alder Lake-P mobile processors, and found them to be significantly faster in CPU benchmarks and productivity bench tests than previous gen CPUs. In summary, the new processors deployed by MSI in its AiOs should be plenty potent for office tasks, remembering these machines are designed for offices and home workers but not full throttle content creators.

(Image credit: MSI)

Screen Could Benefit From a Resolution Boost

The new MSI Modern AM272 is built around a 27-inch screen, which sounds ample for office productivity. However, this IPS wide viewing angle display only offers 1920 x 1080 pixels. Many enthusiasts find 27-inches to be the sweet spot for 1440p displays. Considering this AiO is meant for productivity, MSI could also have been wiser to decide on a 16:10 aspect ratio 27-inch display, with 1920 x 1200 pixels. MSI hasn't shared any detailed tech specs about the display panel at this time. Flanking the display are two 2.5W speakers.

New for this refreshed AiO is the integration of an FHD webcam which supports Windows Hello. Therefore, yes, you can use it for face login and other biometric id verification purposes in Windows. MSI provides Tobii Aware software which provides "a set of smart features that enable users to increase their privacy, security, productivity, and wellbeing." The webcam also has a physical shutter, to avoid privacy gaffes / leaks.

Other Components and Specs

Inside the AiO there are a few components which can be upgraded. There is room for both an M.2 SSD and a 2.5-inch SSD/HDD. Also there are two SO-DIMM slots for up to 64GB of DDR4 266/3200 RAM. The systems pack in plenty of ports for home/office users including six USB ports (mix of Type-A and Type-C), HDMI in and out, and Ethernet. If wired networks aren't convenient you can use up to Intel Wi-Fi 6E, and there is Bluetooth 5.2.

The only difference between the MSI Modern AM272 12M and Modern AM272P 12M models, is that the latter model features both tilt and height adjustments (the former tilt only). It is also 1.6kg heavier, due to the more adjustable stand, which will add something to the price. MSI didn't share pricing and availability for the newly launched Modern AM272 series AiOs. Models from the predecessor AM271 series, with Intel 11th gen mobile processors, are still selling at Newegg for around $1,150.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.