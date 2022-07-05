ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Watch live: Biden awards Medal of Honor to four Vietnam War veterans

By The Hill staff
 3 days ago

President Biden will award the Metal of Honor to four Army soldiers who fought in the Vietnam War.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. ET.

CBS News

Biden awards Medal of Honor to 4 soldiers for heroism in Vietnam

Washington — President Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to four U.S. Army soldiers who withstood tenacious fighting in the Vietnam War, recognizing them for their valor during a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday. The recipients were Staff Sgt. Edward Kaneshiro, Spc. Dwight Birdwell, Spc. Dennis Fujii...
POTUS
