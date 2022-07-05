Watch live: Biden awards Medal of Honor to four Vietnam War veterans
President Biden will award the Metal of Honor to four Army soldiers who fought in the Vietnam War.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. ET.
Watch the video above.
