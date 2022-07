Usually, a movie has to prove itself before it gets added to a theme park. While you might see a walk around character from a brand new Marvel movie at Disneyland Resort or some other temporary addition as a way to promote a new film, to get a permanent installation in a park you generally need to prove that there’s an audience interested enough to justify the time and expense. And yet, Universal Studios Hollywood is apparently already convinced people are going to want to see more from Jordan Peele’s new horror film, Nope, as the movie is set to have its Jupiter’s Claim set added to the World Famous Studio Tour, and that will open on July 22, the same day Nope hits theaters.

