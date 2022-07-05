Rising: July 5, 2022

ANOTHER mass shooting marrs July 4 weekend in Chicago, alleged killer made VIOLENT POSTS on YouTube

Olayemi Olurin and Robby Soave react to shootings that took place at Fourth of July celebrations across the country this weekend.

This undated handout photo provided by the City of Highland Park Police Department shows Robert (Bobby) E. Crimo III. Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said Monday, July 4, 2022, that police have identified 22-year-old Crimo as a person of interest in an Independence Day parade shooting in suburban Chicago. (City of Highland Park Police Department via AP) A woman wipes tears after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Urgency is a WHITE SUPREMACY value’; BONKERS Oregon officials embrace ‘antiracism’: Robby Soave

Robby Soave criticizes Oregon officials who said that ‘urgency is a white supremacy value.’

POLICE STATE? Jayland Walker shot 60 TIMES over simple traffic stop: Olayemi Olurin

Olayemi Olurin calls out gun rights activists for not defending Black gun owners killed by the police.

Kim Iversen: MASSIVE Dutch farmer protest puts Canadian freedom convoy to SHAME

Kim Iversen discusses the farmer protests that have broken out around the Netherlands over Nitrogen emissions.

Protesting farmers and their children sit in their tractors at a blockade outside a distribution center for supermarket chain Aldi in the town of Drachten, northern Netherlands, Monday, July 4, 2022. Dutch farmers angry at government plans to slash emissions used tractors and trucks Monday to blockade supermarket distribution centers, the latest actions in a summer of discontent in the country’s lucrative agricultural sector. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

71% DON’T WANT Biden to tun in 2024, HAMMERED by Trump in hypothetical matchup

Political reporter at The Hill, Julia Manchester, and White House reporter at Real Clear Politics, Philip Wegmann, discuss the feeling among many Americans that Joe Biden should not run again in 2024.

Trump support WANING as he abandons Populist ideals revealed by Jan 6 hearings: Batya Ungar-Sargon

Deputy opinion editor at Newsweek, Batya Ungar Sargon, discusses what the American public can learn from the January 6 hearings.

Mass flight cancellations due to OVERREGULATION? Kim, Olayemi, and Robby debate

The hosts discuss the mayhem in American airports that has come about due to airline staff shortages and cancelled flights.

Gavin Newsom TARGETS Floridians, ‘join us in California!’ Effective? Kim, Robby, Olayemi debate

The hosts react to Governor Gavin Newsom’s weekend campaign ad targeting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.