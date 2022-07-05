ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Rising: July 5, 2022

By Bstahovic
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15QLm8_0gVENIGj00

ANOTHER mass shooting marrs July 4 weekend in Chicago, alleged killer made VIOLENT POSTS on YouTube

Olayemi Olurin and Robby Soave react to shootings that took place at Fourth of July celebrations across the country this weekend.

This undated handout photo provided by the City of Highland Park Police Department shows Robert (Bobby) E. Crimo III. Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said Monday, July 4, 2022, that police have identified 22-year-old Crimo as a person of interest in an Independence Day parade shooting in suburban Chicago. (City of Highland Park Police Department via AP) A woman wipes tears after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Urgency is a WHITE SUPREMACY value’; BONKERS Oregon officials embrace ‘antiracism’: Robby Soave

Robby Soave criticizes Oregon officials who said that ‘urgency is a white supremacy value.’

POLICE STATE? Jayland Walker shot 60 TIMES over simple traffic stop: Olayemi Olurin

Olayemi Olurin calls out gun rights activists for not defending Black gun owners killed by the police.

Kim Iversen: MASSIVE Dutch farmer protest puts Canadian freedom convoy to SHAME

Kim Iversen discusses the farmer protests that have broken out around the Netherlands over Nitrogen emissions.

Protesting farmers and their children sit in their tractors at a blockade outside a distribution center for supermarket chain Aldi in the town of Drachten, northern Netherlands, Monday, July 4, 2022. Dutch farmers angry at government plans to slash emissions used tractors and trucks Monday to blockade supermarket distribution centers, the latest actions in a summer of discontent in the country’s lucrative agricultural sector. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

71% DON’T WANT Biden to tun in 2024, HAMMERED by Trump in hypothetical matchup

Political reporter at The Hill, Julia Manchester, and White House reporter at Real Clear Politics, Philip Wegmann, discuss the feeling among many Americans that Joe Biden should not run again in 2024.

Trump support WANING as he abandons Populist ideals revealed by Jan 6 hearings: Batya Ungar-Sargon

Deputy opinion editor at Newsweek, Batya Ungar Sargon, discusses what the American public can learn from the January 6 hearings.

Mass flight cancellations due to OVERREGULATION? Kim, Olayemi, and Robby debate

The hosts discuss the mayhem in American airports that has come about due to airline staff shortages and cancelled flights.

Gavin Newsom TARGETS Floridians, ‘join us in California!’ Effective? Kim, Robby, Olayemi debate

The hosts react to Governor Gavin Newsom’s weekend campaign ad targeting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMh5p_0gVENIGj00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Parade shooting suspect bought 5 weapons despite threats

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — A man charged Tuesday with seven counts of murder after firing off more than 70 rounds at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including the high-powered rifle used in the shooting, despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide, police said.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NBC News

Highland Park, Illinois, had an antisemitic incident earlier this year

The community of Highland Park, Illinois, had a recent incident of antisemitic hate speech. In April, police said flyers appeared in the area and surrounding communities on Yom HaShoah, the Day of Holocaust Remembrance, NBC Chicago reported at the time. Highland Park police pledged to work with other suburban police departments and the FBI to investigate, according to NBC Chicago.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS News

At least 7 killed in shooting at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois; person of interest in custody

Update: Police confirmed a seventh victim died Tuesday. Read the latest on the investigation here. At least seven people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, and more than two dozen people were taken to area hospitals with injuries, officials said. Some of the victims, including at least one child, were in critical condition when they were transported from the scene, Highland Park Fire Chief Joe Schrage told reporters.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Florida State
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
wmay.com

Illinois organization warns of gas leaks and explosions

(The Center Square) – A new report from an Illinois advocacy group shows damaging methane gas pipeline leaks occur every 40 hours in the U.S. The Public Interest Research Group, or PIRG, reports between 2010 through nearly the end of 2021, almost 2,600 gas pipeline incidents occurred that were serious enough to require reporting to the federal government. Of those, 850 of the incidents resulted in fires and 328 in an explosion.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gavin Newsom
wbiw.com

Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff to honor and remember the victims of the horrific tragedy in Highland Park, IL. Per President Biden’s order, flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset, Saturday, July 9....
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Videos show fireworks, donuts and chaos erupting overnight in the Loop

CHICAGO - The Fourth of July got off to a wild start in downtown Chicago. Two police officers were hurt after responding to a crowd blocking the roadway around 3:35 a.m. in the 200 block of North Columbus Drive, police said. The officers were inside a marked patrol car when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Independence Day#Parade#Violent Crime#Youtube Olayemi Olurin#Ap#Times#Dutch#Canadian#Nitrogen
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Severe thunderstorms could bring torrential rainfall, 75 mph winds Tuesday in northern Illinois

The National Weather Service says that severe storms capable of producing 75 mph winds and torrential rain are expected Tuesday afternoon into the evening in northern Illinois. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a hazardous weather outlook around 12 p.m. Tuesday. The outlook covers Cook, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Will Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, […] The post Severe thunderstorms could bring torrential rainfall, 75 mph winds Tuesday in northern Illinois appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
The Hill

The Hill

626K+
Followers
74K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy