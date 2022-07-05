ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dying Light 2 Update Makes 10 Changes to the Game

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Dying Light 2 update has been released by Techland via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything the update does. And the new update is technically a hotfix, so it shouldn't require a download from players,...

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

IGN

God of War: Ragnarok Release Date Is Here Finally With a New Cinematic Trailer

The players will not believe it, the unthinkable has happened. Out of nowhere, PlayStation has provided the players with the God of War: Ragnarok release date. After months of anticipation and delay, we finally know when this game is going to come out. God Of War: Ragnarok release date has been set as November 9, 2022. The release date comes with a fresh cinematic trailer with glimpses of Kratos and Atreus in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

New PlayStation 5 Update Introduces Long-Awaited Feature

A brand-new system software update has been launched for the PlayStation 5, and it comes with a major new feature that will come as a welcome surprise for the more competitive gamers out there. The new PS5 patch, which is available to download and install right now, introduces the ability...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Dates Reportedly Revealed

The multiplayer beta dates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have seemingly been unveiled thanks to a new report. Since first seeing the latest iteration of Modern Warfare 2 a little over a month ago, many fans have been wondering when they would be able to go hands-on with the game for themselves in the form of a beta. And while it was originally thought that this test version of the game would be accessible at some point this summer, it looks like we'll instead have to wait until closer to launch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reunites One of Gaming's Best Franchises

Xbox Game Pass just reunited one of the best sagas in all of gaming. Throughout most of 2021, the entirety of Sega's Yakuza series was accessible from beginning to end via Game Pass. By the end of the year, though, this was no longer true as Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 all departed from the service. Fortunately, for those who maybe never got to play the first three mainline entries in the series, that removal has been undone.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

A prequel for ‘The Witcher’ is releasing tomorrow

CD Projekt RED has announced a Witcher prequel deckbuilding roguelike game, and it’s set to release tomorrow (July 7). The game was announced via IGN, and is titled Gwent: Rogue Mage, and will release on PC, iOS, and Android. The standard version of the game will go for around £8.50 ($9.99), while the premium edition will cost around £17 ($19.99), and includes additional in-game skins, cosmetics, as well as card packs.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Game Is One of Its Worst Yet

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have four new games between the various libraries available across consoles and PC. Unfortunately, none of the four games are all that noteworthy, and one, in fact, may be one of the worst additions to date. Of course, video game reviews are subjective, but platforms like Metacritic provide the closest thing we have to an objective opinion on video games through critical and user review aggregation. To this end, one of the aforementioned four games currently boasts Metacritic scores ranging from 57 to 59, depending on the platform, making it one of the lowest-rated games to ever be added to the subscription service. Why is it being added then? Well, it fills a very specific niche.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2022 Available Now

It's the first Tuesday of the month, which means that the new slate of free games coming to PlayStation Plus for July 2022 are now available to download. Within the past week, Sony revealed the latest group of games for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 that would be free for PS Plus subscribers throughout the month. And in case you happened to miss this announcement, July is actually one of the stronger months that we've seen for PS Plus so far in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Red Dead Online's Future Finally Addressed by Rockstar Games

The future of Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode, Red Dead Online, has been addressed by Rockstar Games after a lengthy amount of time filled with confusion, doubts from fans, and frustration. Red Dead Online hasn't received much significant content in the last year or two, which has filled many fans of the game with sadness. It's a much more roleplay-heavy version of GTA Online within the world of Red Dead and many fans saw lots of potential for it. Given its GTA counterpart has received many years of updates with things like heists, nightclubs, and more, many feel like Red Dead Online has been neglected. This led to an online campaign called "Save Red Dead Online", and sadly, it doesn't look like it's going to get the big return that some fans are hoping for.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA Online's Next Update Will Let Players Join Law Enforcement

Rockstar Games has begun teasing its next GTA Online update and confirmed that it will center around players joining law enforcement. GTA Online is an absolute juggernaut of a game and has managed to last three console generations and sustain itself as one of the most popular online games. Not only do people get to live out their criminal fantasies within Rockstar's virtual world, but they also get to just have unregulated fun. There are so many activities to partake in within the game and it keeps getting bigger every year with nightclubs, islands, celebrities, and much more As of right now, it doesn't seem like there's an end in sight for the game despite Rockstar recently stating that it is knee-deep in development on the next Grand Theft Auto game and is pouring a ton of development resources into the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 Consoles to Potentially Receive Legacy PS3 Features

It looks like PlayStation 5 consoles could soon receive legacy features that were previously seen on PlayStation 3. For the most part, Sony is a company that has always been focused more on the future rather than looking into the past when it comes to its various PlayStation consoles. As such, it's normal to see features that were seen on one platform not carry over in a hardware transition. Despite this, a new patent from Sony seems to now suggest that the Japanese tech corporation could soon bring back some popular aspects of the PS3 in a big way.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Terminator’ open-world survival game announced by Nacon

Nacon has announced that it’s developing an official Terminator survival game, and a brief first-look has been included with the reveal. Developed by Nacon Studio Milan, this will be the first survival game set in the Terminator movie universe, and it’ll include “an original story that builds on the events of the official films.”
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals 12 Games Releasing in July

Xbox announced this week another set of Xbox Game Pass games set to release in July with 12 titles confirmed this time. Some of those games are day one releases as we've come to expect from Xbox Game Pass while others are ones that have already been out and are ones to look forward to in the coming weeks. In a surprising turn of events, some games have also made a return to the Xbox Game Pass catalog after previously being taken out.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Rockstar Games Focusing on GTA 6 After GTA Trilogy Mishap, Report Says

Development for Grand Theft Auto 6 might receive more resources thanks to the problems with last year's Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, according to a report Tuesday from Kotaku. Rockstar Games reportedly planned to remaster GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption, two of its bestselling and critically acclaimed titles. However, things changed sometime after the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition, which included remasters of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas. Due to the GTA Trilogy performing so poorly, Rockstar has reportedly switched gears and shelved the remakes while putting its focus on GTA 6.
VIDEO GAMES
yankodesign.com

This FPS gaming VR controller has realistic force feedback to feel actual gun recoil

Virtual reality experiences are gradually going to take over our digital adventures – Metaverse is the prime example – and gaming is the first stepping stone for this transition. The market dotted with VR gaming accessories such as Oculus Touch, HTC Vive, PlayStation Move or Samsung Gear VR already bring superior interaction with the in-game action.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Get Mario Surprise

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers across Switch, Switch lite, and Switch OLED have a new Mario surprise. Unlike the "free" N64 and Sega Genesis games, this new Mario surprise is not locked behind the Expansion Pack tier of the subscription service, which is to say the premium tier of the subscription service. That said, you do need to be a subscriber. If you're on any of the aforementioned trio of consoles but don't have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you're out of luck.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Rockstar Hints at GTA Online Summer Update

Players have spotted hints that Rockstar are planning a Summer Update for GTA Online. An official announcement has yet to come from Rockstar, but players and leakers have spotted some updates for the PC version of GTA Online that have hinted towards a Summer Update arriving soon. Known leaker Tez2 took to Twitter to share the recent update history for GTA Online.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Might Be Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Xbox 360 Series

It looks like Xbox may be bringing back a fan-favorite Xbox 360 series that Xbox fans haven't seen since the 360 generation. The Xbox 360 isn't just the best-selling Xbox console to date, but the best-selling Xbox console to date by a considerable margin. So far, it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation console counterpart a run for its money in terms of market share. There's a variety of reasons for this, one being the great exclusives Xbox was pumping out during that era. Some of Xbox's greatest series got their starts on the Xbox 360, like Gears of War. And many of these series live on to this day, but not Viva Pinata. The fan-favorite series was not revived during the Xbox One generation and it has yet to be revived during the Xbox Series X|S generation, but it looks like this could change in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 Timed Exclusive Finally Comes to Xbox Consoles Today

A PS5 timed console exclusive has shed its console exclusivity today and come to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The game in question was previously in early access, but only available on PS5 and PC. Today, its full release has finally come, and with the end of early access comes the end of this console exclusivity. Taking the sting out of this release of console exclusivity, PlayStation has gone and struck a deal to make the game free this month via PlayStation Plus for all subscribers on PS4 and PS5. If you haven't pieced the puzzle together yet, the game in question is Arcadegeddon.
VIDEO GAMES

