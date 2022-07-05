ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Health leaders raise alarm on monkeypox in NYC

By Hazel Sanchez, AJ Jondonero, Craig Treadway, Allen Levine
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02sQrt_0gVEMYBK00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Experts in New York City are raising an alarm about monkeypox as cases total over 90.

Dr. Syra Madad of NYC Health and Hospitals Corp. joined PIX11 News to talk about monkeypox and the situation in the city. She said that a shortage of monkeypox vaccines is a bit of a concern.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NYC’s Summer Rising program reportedly off to rough start

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams is celebrating the first week of New York City’s Summer Rising program Friday morning by teaming up with students and teachers on the Lower East Side. Summer Rising is a free program administered by the City’s Department of Youth and Community Development and the city’s Department of Education. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Hundreds of books handed out to promote literacy in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way children learned and attended school. Some said it created a reading crisis and to help, hundreds of free books were given out in eight communities across New York City Thursday. From Washington Heights to Jamaica, children got hundreds of free books. The idea is to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Lifeguard wages increase in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s a win-win-win for the lifeguards, New York City and New Yorkers who want to cool off this summer. Mayor Eric Adams announced on Wednesday a deal to temporarily raise the starting salary for lifeguards and fully staff pools across the five boroughs. They will be paid a minimum of $19.46 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
PIX11

Amazon bid to put cargo hub at Newark airport is grounded

NEWARK, N.J. — Amazon’s plans to put a cargo hub at Newark Liberty International Airport have been grounded. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the airport’s operator, said in a statement Thursday that negotiations over the past year have failed to produce an agreement. Last August, the Port Authority’s board approved negotiations […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

NYC, lifeguard union make deal amid staffing shortage

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — City Hall on Wednesday announced a deal to temporarily raise the starting salary for lifeguards and fully staff the 17 mini pools across the five boroughs. The agreement, which will raise the starting hourly rate for a city lifeguard to $19.46 for this summer,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Audit raises questions about NYC ferry service funding

NEW YORK (PIX11) — There are new questions about the management of the New York City ferry system after a comptroller’s office audit found several questionable decisions that cost the city millions. The city runs public ferries in all five boroughs. When NYC Ferry was launched in 2017, then Mayor Bill de Blasio pledged to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Syra Madad
PIX11

Tutoring services help kids in NY, NJ catch up during summer

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tutoring services are seeing a sharp increase in demand as students try to bridge the achievement gap brought on by remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  While school is out, some families are using the summer months to help their children catch up. EBL Coaching offers one-on-one sessions in New […]
EDUCATION
PIX11

NY Islanders, nonprofit host baby shower for military moms

ELMONT, N.Y. (PIX11) — The UBS Arena on Long Island was the site for a unique baby shower on Wednesday when 25 local military moms and moms-to-be gathered to celebrate their newborns and ease the stress of deployment.  The New York Islanders and the nonprofit Operation Shower hosted the event in Elmont. The hockey-themed baby […]
ELMONT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Health#Monkeypox#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

NYCHA working on leak in Brownsville building

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Water was turned off Monday night and three plumbers showed up to a Brownsville apartment dealing with “chronic leaks” in the lobby on Tuesday. While the plumbers’ arrival was a relief for some residents in the New York City Housing Authority building, they don’t know when the repairs will be complete. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Possible human placenta, fetal membranes found in NJ lake

LEONIA, NJ (PIX11) — A bag containing what appears to be a human placenta and fetal membranes was pulled from the water of a New Jersey park on Wednesday officials said. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office responded to Overpeck County Park after someone pulled the bag from the lake. The county Medical Examiner’s Office is […]
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

NYPD joins community leaders in march against gun violence

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Following a violent Fourth of July weekend in New York City, more deadly gun violence hit the city overnight. The violence continues to be a major concern for New Yorkers, and it has come to a boiling point for Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. “I have stood with this staff and with the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Shootings continue in NY after bloody July 4th weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Independence Day weekend came with alarming bloodshed. There were 52 people shot across New York City, and nine of them died, police told PIX11 News. And the string of gun violence continued into the week. A man, 35, was shot in the Farragut Houses in Fort Greene, Brooklyn around 12 a.m. on Wednesday, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital, where officials reported him to be in stable condition. The shooting was close to where Mayor Eric Adams’ aide was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning.
PIX11

COVID-19 third-leading cause of death in the US, researchers say

NEW YORK (PIX11)– In a 20-month stretch, COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the United States, according to the National Cancer Institute. From March 2020 to October 2021, 350,000 people died from the virus. Heart disease and cancer were first and second, respectively, and accounted for 1.29 million American deaths, researchers said. Accidents […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Manhattan woman fights for mom’s repairs after Facebook rant

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A Lower East Side woman who was tired of cleaning up the mess in her mom’s apartment — caused by reoccurring sewage flooding her apartment — took to Facebook to rant. Jennifer Rubino said three times since February her 71-year-old mom’s apartment has flooded. Water and sewage are everywhere, ruining […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy