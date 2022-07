Electric trucks like the Chevy Silverado EV and Ford F-150 Lightning are being marketed as eco-friendly alternatives for fleet operators, but for many of these companies, it remains to be seen how effective a battery-electric truck would be in their specific work environment. A recent study conducted by fleet solutions company Geotab attempts to shine some light on the matter, using real-world data from Enterprise Fleet Management to determine if electric trucks are a viable alternative to gasoline or diesel-powered equivalents.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO