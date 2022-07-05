ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man drives car into Mission Bay, swims to safety

By Dillon Davis
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45nznp_0gVELMs300

SAN DIEGO – A man drove his car into Mission Bay early Tuesday in Pacific Beach, swimming to safety as it remained submerged in the water, police said.

Shortly before 4:45 a.m., officers were called to respond to the incident at 3701 Crown Point Dr. near Crown Point Park, San Diego police Sgt. Dave Yu said. San Diego Lifeguards and divers also responded to the scene to rescue the driver, but he was already out of the vehicle and on land when they arrived.

1 dead in Teralta West apartment fire

Officers did not disclose the reason why the man ended up in the water, but as of 7 a.m., the vehicle remained there with plans for it to be towed out within about an hour.

No others were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, Yu said.

Few other details were made available by police, including the driver’s identity or if he will face charges in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Helicopter Hoists Driver From Steep Hillside After Car Soars Off La Jolla Roadway

A rescue helicopter hoisted a trapped driver to safety Wednesday after their vehicle went over the edge of a La Jolla roadway and landed about 50 feet below. The white BMW for unknown reasons soared off the edge of La Jolla Parkway at about 8:30 a.m. and rolled down the embankment before coming to a stop on its roof, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

87-year-old man hit, killed by pickup truck in South Bay

SAN DIEGO — An 87-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street Tuesday in National City, county medical officials said. The deadly crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on Highland Avenue at East 24th Street, the National City Police Department told the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. As the man was walking southbound in the west crosswalk, a pickup truck failed to yield to the pedestrian while making a left turn on a green light and struck the man.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS 8

Uniformed police officers to march in San Diego Pride

SAN DIEGO — Police officers and other law enforcement officers will be allowed to march in the San Diego Pride parade. This comes two years after organizers banned uniformed officers from participating in the event. "I'm gonna be happy, just turned up," said San Diego Police Officer “Kiki” Coston....
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Mission Bay#Traffic Accident#Crown Point Dr#San Diego Lifeguards#Nexstar Media Inc
San Diego Channel

Team 10 investigates confusion over FasTrak toll road billing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Brian Dinges thought the rides with his kids on Interstate 15 in the Express Lanes through San Diego were free. Turns out he was wrong—and finding the correct answer for him involved multiple agencies. “I drive up the 15 to the 79 and Temecula...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC San Diego

Skateboarder Injured After Riding into Oncoming Traffic in San Diego

A man on a skateboard was seriously injured after failing to yield to oncoming traffic in Point Loma Heights, police said Tuesday. The 28-year-old victim was riding south on Guizot Street at a "high rate of speed" when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 27- year-old man in a Toyota Prius, who was heading west on the cross street, Orchard Avenue, around 10:20 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Late-morning fire damages North Park apartment building

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A late-morning fire damaged several units in a two-story North Park apartment building Wednesday. The blaze erupted for unknown reasons at about 10:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Boundary Street, just west of Interstate 805 and north of Meade Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Did you know San Diego County has a ‘haunted’ lake?

SAN DIEGO — About an hour from the city in rural East County, the San Diego region is home to a lake with a long history of giving campers and hikers a fright. Lake Morena County Park, the most remote reservoir in all of San Diego County, has been deemed one of “the most haunted campgrounds in the U.S.” and appears on lists of spooky spots for paranormal meddlers of the internet.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Missing Man Last Seen in Balboa Park Found Safe: SDPD

A man sought by San Diego police after going missing Tuesday has been found safe. SDPD was looking for the 55-year-old at-risk man since around 2 p.m. The department said in a tweet that he was found safe at around 11 p.m. Anybody with information about future missing people in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy