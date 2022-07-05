Man drives car into Mission Bay, swims to safety

SAN DIEGO – A man drove his car into Mission Bay early Tuesday in Pacific Beach, swimming to safety as it remained submerged in the water, police said.

Shortly before 4:45 a.m., officers were called to respond to the incident at 3701 Crown Point Dr. near Crown Point Park, San Diego police Sgt. Dave Yu said. San Diego Lifeguards and divers also responded to the scene to rescue the driver, but he was already out of the vehicle and on land when they arrived.

Officers did not disclose the reason why the man ended up in the water, but as of 7 a.m., the vehicle remained there with plans for it to be towed out within about an hour.

No others were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, Yu said.

Few other details were made available by police, including the driver’s identity or if he will face charges in the crash.

