UPDATE: Driver killed in crash south of Abilene identified

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The driver killed in a crash south of Abilene Tuesday morning has been identified.

Aurelia L. Clark, 47, of Abilene was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 277 about 14 miles south of town around 8:00 a.m., according the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS reports Clark was traveling south down the highway when she was struck by a vehicle that failed to maintain its lane while traveling north. Clark’s vehicle did roll and come to rest on its top.







First responders had to extricate the other driver, and DPS reports she is now hospitalized with serious injuries. No other people were involved.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this crash.

Neighbors told KTAB and KRBC they are used to experiencing horrible crashes in this area of Hwy 277 and that DPS has even encouraged them to not install brick fences to help mitigate the number of fatalities and critical injuries.

