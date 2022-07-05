ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Improperly disposed fireworks & barbecue coals believed to be causes behind two Florida house fires

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in the Tampa area stayed busy Monday night after two house fires were sparked by what officials believe to be improperly disposed of fireworks and coals from a barbecue.

Around 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a home on Lakeville Drive in Tampa when a caller reported smoke and flames showing from the second story of the residence, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within 11 minutes, officials said. No one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Investigators said the people living in the home threw away what they thought were cooled coals after barbequing before the garbage bin caught on fire and extended up the side of the home and into the attic area.

Nearly six hours later, fire crews responded to another house fire on Soratrace Street in Fishhawk around 9:47 p.m. after reports of a fire in the garage that was spreading into the home.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames showing from the home when they arrived, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Investigators believe the fire started from used fireworks that were improperly extinguished and disposed of in a cardboard box in the garage.

Crews battled the blaze for hours despite difficulties accessing the rear of the home and overhead obstructions.

The homeowner told investigators he had rescued two of his three dogs and the third was still unaccounted for.

Officials said no civilians or first responders were injured in the blaze.

