Summer softball league plays at Traceway

Long-time board member and past President of the Mississippi Sports Foundation, Inc., Bill Hetrick has been selected as the winner of the 2022 Michael Rubenstein Award. Named after the first Executive Director of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, Michael Rubenstein, the award goes to a person demonstrating a “love and passion for sports by personal involvement that impacts the lives of others.” Candidates are selected by the Foundation’s Board of Directors and the award is presented at the Annual Hall of Fame Induction Banquet. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, July, 30, 2022 at the Jackson Convention Complex.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO