Son and drugs

 3 days ago

I need some input from other people about my son. He's 27 and until 2 years ago lived at home. He is the lovliest person usually but when he's had a drink he turns into someone horrible. On top of that he takes drugs, cocaine, and that makes it...

The Associated Press

Blind, older dog found in Alaska 3 weeks after wandering off

SITKA, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska family had given up hope of finding their blind, elderly golden retriever who wandered away from their home three weeks ago, but a construction crew found Lulu in salmonberry bushes after initially confusing her for a bear. Lulu was barely alive after being found Tuesday, but she is being nursed back to health and is back home with her family, the Daily Sitka Sentinel reported. “She means everything,” owner Ted Kubacki said. “I have five daughters and they’re 4 to 13 years old, so they’ve spent every day of their life with that dog.” The Kubacki family searched for weeks after Lulu wandered off June 18.
FAVOURITE COUPLE

For now, Davide and Ekin Su are the only likeable and genuine-seeming couple. Gemma and Luca seem iron-cast but I cannot imagine them being a real couple in the outside world, so must assume it’s a show biz arrangement. Maybe they can convince otherwise. Some of the others have...
The Girl in the Picture – what happened to Baby Michael?

Note: The following article contains a discussion of upsetting themes including domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault and kidnapping which some readers may find upsetting. The harrowing story of The Girl in the Picture is an absolutely brutal watch, even by Netflix's true crime standards. In a sickening retelling of...
gemma eye roll

What did Indiyah do or say that made Gemma roll her eyes, but l do think Gemma's face is so botoxed only her eyes can move . I think Gemma was annoyed because she was trying to get Tasha to tell them the details of her kiss with Billy, but Indiyah was messing around and being defensive ofTasha, when there was no need to be.
Jacques - Urrrgh no thanks

Jacques is so immature for his age. He really has shown his true colours during Casa Amor, and what a stupid arrogant plonker he is. When he boasted about sacking off Mollie and then taking Cheyenne to the terrace for a kiss he showed his total disrespect for both women - oh and Paige.
Emmerdale danger ahead for Liv's mum Sandra - but what is she hiding?

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has hinted at danger ahead and secrets as Liv Flaherty's mother Sandra returns to the soap. Sandra was recently confirmed to be coming back to the Dales, and in new scenes set to air next week, Liv is left angered when her mother admits that she owes four grand to a man named Terry.
Cheyanne and Jacques

Jacques: How do I know what I have with Paige if I don’t crack on with you. Cheyanne Don’t want to invest time with you if your invested in someone else. I think that was Cheyenne who said that, but you’re right he is awful!. I think...
