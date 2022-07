A Moulton man entered a room at Quality Inn, attacked a woman when she tried to lock herself in the bathroom and stole items from the room, according to Decatur police. Terence Jermaine Smith, 30, of Lawrence County 176, was arrested this afternoon and is charged with first-degree robbery. He is being held in Morgan County Jail in lieu of $60,000 bond, with orders that if released he is to have no contact with the victim.

DECATUR, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO