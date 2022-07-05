ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

More than 160 businesses use Trailblazer

By Trailblazer Broadband
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently, Trailblazer has over 2,200 customers, including over 160 businesses. For those who don’t have access to Trailblazer yet, there are a couple of great opportunities to meet and conduct business where Trailblazer is already installed in Town. In...

www.eptrail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Elizabeth Guild donates $75,000 to Estes Park Health

The Elizabeth Guild recently presented EPH Foundation President Kevin L. Mullin with a $75,000 donation to help fund medical equipment and staff training, critical needs for Estes Park Health’s work in the community. “Each year, the Elizabeth Guild Board, Volunteers, and Staff spend countless hours sorting, pricing and selling...
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Partners celebrate grand opening of the Thumb Open Space

Last week marked the official grand opening of the Thumb Open Space as public land managed by the Town of Estes Park. The founding partners celebrated with a ribbon-cutting at the Thumb trailhead the afternoon of June 30. Representatives from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), The Access Fund, Estes Valley Land Trust and Rocky Mountain Conservancy joined Mayor Wendy Koenig and other Town representatives for the event. Speaking to these partnerships and those with the neighbors and community as a whole, Mayor Koenig commented, “When we come together with a vision for our community, I believe there is no limit to what we can accomplish.”
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Look around, what difference are 1A funds making?

Recently, a street work-closure sign on Acacia Street piqued my curiosity about what was happening there. After making a quick query, I learned that crew members from the Estes Park Water Department are replacing water pipes down the full length of the street. Wondering what the work entails, I headed over to the Acacia Street site to find out. There, while telling me why crew members are replacing the pipes, Jesse Shull happened to mention the Town has a “dig once” policy. “What’s that?” I asked. Read on to find out the answer.
ESTES PARK, CO
milehighcre.com

$69M Refinancing Secured for Westminster Mixed-Use Community

Sherman Associates has received a $69 million HUD 223(f) loan to refinance its multifamily property in Westminster. The 255-unit property, called Ascent, is an urban-style, mixed-use community containing 25,625 square feet of retail space. The loan was originated by NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC Senior Managing Director John D. Motzel....
WESTMINSTER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Estes Park, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Business
Estes Park, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Government
City
Estes Park, CO
1310kfka.com

Larimer County’s recycling, waste processing plans delayed

New composting, recycling, and waste processing facilities are still at least two years away from becoming a reality. The Coloradoan reports efforts to keep trash out of Larimer County’s next landfill and help Fort Collins achieve its goal of zero waste by 2030 have been delayed. The county is planning for a new landfill near Wellington, a combined site for food scraps and yard waste, another site for construction and demolition waste, and an upgraded recycling facility. But a $50 million estimate for the projects is no longer feasible, and county officials they’ve had to put the project on pause to re-evaluate. The soonest a new landfill could open would be late next summer; the existing landfill could hit capacity by the end of next year. For the full story, https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Women’s Expansion celebrated with topping-out ceremony

Larimer County officials, construction and design teams, women in the county’s alternative sentencing programs and more gathered under the hot morning sun Tuesday to see the topping-out of the ongoing Women’s Expansion project for the Larimer County Community Corrections and Alternative Sentencing programs. The project, which has been...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

No legal immigration status proof required for business license

A new state law that went into effect on July 1 means that those who want to apply for a business or occupational license in the City and County of Denver no longer have to show proof of legal U.S. residency. Denver also added additional forms of identification that will be accepted. Acceptable forms of identification can be found here."Our immigrant community plays a critical role in our economy," said Excise and Licenses Executive Director Molly Duplechian in a statement. "We're pleased to see our state lawmakers end the outdated anti-immigrant requirement that often limited an immigrant's ability to pursue their...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Environment#Wireless Network#Library Card#Trailblazer Broadband#Vert Coworking#Vert Co Working
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Estes Park happenings

Jul 8 – 14: “From the Creation – Natural Inspiration & FACE of Fiber. Art Center of Estes Park. From: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Jul 11: Pryography Wood Burning Wall Hanging Class. Inspired Artisan Market & Studio. From: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jul 12: Pryography...
ESTES PARK, CO
97.3 KBCO

Here's The Best Hospital In Colorado

Americans often worry about the costs of health care, which makes the quality of care more important during doctor or hospital visits. To give you an idea of the best medical care facilities in Colorado, Stacker found the best hospital in every state:. "Stacker determined the three best hospitals in...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Rodeo Guide 2022: Welcome to the Rooftop Rodeo!

Welcome back to the Rooftop Rodeo, the Rodeo with Altitude! After a year away due to the worldwide pandemic in 2020, we returned last year and enjoyed the best rodeo week in our history! It remains clear that the concepts of family and community are more important now than ever. We are proud to be an important part of the Estes Valley fabric and have been Blessed to produce one of the top rodeos in the country since 1907!
ESTES PARK, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy