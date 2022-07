Tommy Morrison looked like a star, left hooked like a star, and crashed like a shooting star leaving behind a trail of wishes unfulfilled. Working with much of the same flair he brings as an essayist and columnist, author Carlos Acevedo delivers an exhaustively researched look at the life and career of a memorable piece of one of the most memorable of heavyweight eras in, “The Duke: The Life and Lies of Tommy Morrison.” Released in April of this year, it’s not a flattering portrait but it reads as a fair one, describing a fighter who lacked discipline and later rationality outside the ring all while landing enough big left hands in the ring to keep fans interested in what came next.

