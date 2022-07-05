ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet your next Congressional representative series: Marc Molinaro

By Jimmy Jordan
The Ithaca Voice
The Ithaca Voice
 3 days ago
ITHACA, N.Y.—Marc Molinaro, a prominent Republican in New York State from the Hudson Valley, is aiming to bring “Upstate common sense” to Congress. Molinaro is running unopposed in the Republican primary, and has his eyes locked on winning one of the most competitive congressional districts in New York State. As he...

