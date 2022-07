The Surprise Planning and Zoning Commission won’t be holding its normal pair of monthly meetings in July.

Commissioners have canceled the two meetings for a summer break, like the Surprise City Council.

The P&Z will be back at it Thursday, Aug. 4 at City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

That meeting is carried live on Surprise TV as well as streamed at surprisetv.surpriseaz.gov.

An agenda will be available no later than 48 hours before the event.