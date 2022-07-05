ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

How a community program in Lowell works to stem violence with outreach to at-risk teens

By Tiziana Dearing Maya Shwayder
WBUR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Lowell, UTEC is a youth empowerment services agency that connects with at-risk...

CBS Boston

Lowell's Leadership Program gives inner city kids a summer camp experience

LOWELL - Jarronai Yary admits that on a lazy summer day, "I'd definitely be on phone. I'm always on my phone."Instead, the 13-year-old and 120 fellow campers are spending the day playing, learning and growing. "We want to give them something they can do this summer that will keep them active and make sure they're learning at the same time," said Larry Devon Wilson, Lowell Youth Leadership Program president. The inaugural Lowell Youth Leadership Program, for ages 10-16, is inspired by the former National Youth Sports Program that helped people like Andres Lopez when he was growing up."I think it gave us...
LOWELL, MA
NECN

Lawrence Asks for Help Amid Influx of Unhoused People

The city of Lawrence, Massachusetts, has been dealing with the persistent problem of garbage-strewn encampments of unhoused people, and officials say it's getting worse. Displaced from other cities in Massachusetts, more people without homes are coming to the city of Lawrence in search of encampments, which form under bridges, and local authorities are now asking for help at the state level.
LAWRENCE, MA
WBUR

Consider This: Reporting on Black overdose deaths in Brockton

The region is dealing with an overdose crisis, especially among the Black community. In nearby Brockton, overdose deaths of Black residents have increased by 40% over the last five years, due in part to drugs contaminated with fentanyl. WBUR health reporter Martha Bebinger joins Consider This host Darryl C. Murphy...
BROCKTON, MA
WBUR

Consider This: Protecting trans dreams at the Boston Children's Museum

A new exhibit at the Boston Children’s Museum is helping transgender kids see their identities affirmed thanks to portraiture. “Protect Trans Dreams: A Portrait Project” is a collection of paintings that celebrate trans kids as they see themselves and their own visions for the future. WBUR arts...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Wu says Boston will work to be prepared for future hate group demonstrations

Law enforcement was caught off guard by a white supremacist group's demonstration in Boston last weekend, according to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Both Wu and U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins said they were told by Boston Police and the FBI that neither agency had advance warning that about 100 members of the group Patriot Front planned to march through downtown Boston wearing face coverings.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Planned Parenthood workers in Massachusetts vote to unionize

Nearly 200 workers at Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts clinics in Boston, Worcester, Marlborough and Springfield have voted to join 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East. The mail-ballot election was completed Wednesday afternoon and the workers will join their counterparts from Planned Parenthood clinics in other states that have already voted...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Holocaust survivor to close Norwood business he co-owned for 49 years

NORWOOD -- Nearly everyone in Norwood whose child wore a baptism or first communion outfit, or later joined a troop and needed a scout uniform, has stepped up to the counter at Brenner's. The store sells children's clothing, religious outfits, scouting accessories, and some local school uniforms.  After 49 years, the Greenfield family will soon close up shop at Brenner's Children's Shop fror good.Aron Greenfield will turn 96 next week, which is remarkable considering it was a lie about his age that saved his life. "I was 15. I would've gone to Auschwitz and into the chimney, as they say. But my...
NORWOOD, MA
WBUR

Boston is investing $20 million to expand access to early education

Boston will take another step toward universal pre-kindergarten with a $20 million investment to add seats across its diverse child care ecosystem. Mayor Michelle Wu made the announcement outside the Acorn Center for Early Education and Care in Chinatown Wednesday morning. She described the investment as just the latest step in the gradual process of guaranteeing free, high-quality child care citywide.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

‘Jane’s Revenge’: Worcester crisis pregnancy centers Problem Pregnancy and Clearway Clinic vandalized with spray paint, windows smashed

“Jane’s Revenge” reads the red spray paint scrawled across the sidewalk in front of of Problem Pregnancy at 495 Pleasant St. in Worcester Thursday morning. The message is one of two spray-painted in the city. The other can be found at 358 Shrewsbury St. outside Clearway Clinic, which also had all of its windows smashed. Blue and yellow paint were splattered across the windows and roof of Problem Pregnancy.
WORCESTER, MA
WBUR

Massachusetts towns struggle to keep municipal managers and workers

About 288 towns in Massachusetts have town managers instead of mayors, and according to the hiring firm Community Paradigm Associates, more than half of those positions have seen turnover in the last seven years. Outgoing town managers cite increased politicization of local government, new pressures that came from the pandemic, and the difficulty of living in their towns on municipal government salaries.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Best hospitals in Massachusetts: Boston Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center and Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth named among the best by Stacker

In its ranking of the best hospitals in every state, Stacker determined that three Massachusetts hospitals stand out from the rest in the Bay State thanks to their quality of care, but also the quality with which they treat their patients, staff and community as well as the costs of administering and providing care.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Jaharria

BOSTON (MARE) - Jaharria, who goes by J.J., is a friendly and fun-loving girl of African American descent. J.J. is a an energetic teenager. She has many interests, and especially enjoys fashion, music and going on social outings. J.J. wants to finish school and be successful. She tries hard and puts much effort into her schoolwork.J.J. desires an adoptive home and would do well in any kind of family. She does well with consistency and would thrive in an environment with structure and familiarity.  A family for J.J. will need to be able to support her relationship with her grandmother and her sisters, who are very important to her.For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org. Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man attacked by white supremacy group calls for investigation

BOSTON -- The man who says he was attacked by a group of white supremacists in Boston has a list of demands for the Mayor's office. Mayor Michelle Wu says she met with Charles Murrell Wednesday afternoon after Murrell says he was assaulted by members of a hate group called "Patriot Front."The Anti-Defamation League of New England said the alleged leader of the group, Thomas Rousseau, gave a speech in Boston. He was arrested earlier this month near a Pride event in Idaho. According to the ADL, Patriot Front believes their European ancestors conquered America and left it only to them....
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man in Apparent White Supremacist March Assault Pushes Boston for Clarity

A local artist and activist is demanding action from Boston police after he was apparently assaulted by a group of white supremacists who marched in the city this weekend. Charles Murrell, who is Black, spoke briefly after meeting with Mayor Michelle Wu, where he and a group of advisers called for an independent investigation around what they said is the failure of officers that were present to intervene during the assault or make arrests.
BOSTON, MA
97X

Police Looking For The Portsmouth Public Pool Pooper

Hundreds of people looking to take an Independence Day dip in the pool at their local city pool were disappointed to find out that the pool would not be open for America's Birthday. The city of Portsmouth, New Hampshire announced the pool was closed due to "apparent acts of vandalism"...
PORTSMOUTH, NH

