Pittsburgh-area gas prices remain high as state, national averages come down

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Gas prices are slowly trickling down as oil prices drop, but for how long will it last, and why are the prices dropping slower in the Pittsburgh area than in other parts of the state? According to AAA, our area usually sees higher prices because of location. In the Pittsburgh area, we are not as close to oil refineries. AAA said most of our gas comes from out of the region. "When you think about that supply chain, how long does it take the gasoline to get where it needs to go?" AAA East Central Director of Public...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO