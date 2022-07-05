ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk man accused of hitting woman with car after fireworks show

By Laila Freeman
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night.

On July 2, around 11:04 p.m., an officer with the Norfolk Police Division (NPD) saw a car and pedestrian incident after the Big Bang Boom show. The officer drove to 13th Street and Nebraska Avenue, determining that a vehicle hit a woman while she was crossing the street.

The woman was taken to Faith Regional Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. After reviewing camera footage from his car, the officer figured out the suspect car was a tan or gold Mercury Mountaineer.

The officer was able to locate a vehicle matching that description in the 200 block of North Cottonwood. The vehicle had been damaged on the front hood and license plate holder. Hair stands were reportedly recovered from the frame.

Manuel Larios Ramos, 33, of Norfolk, was identified as the driver. The officer interviewed Larios Ramos and a passenger that was in the vehicle.

Larios Ramos was arrested for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. He was taken to the Madison County Jail after initially being held in the Norfolk City Jail.

