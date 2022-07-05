Applied UV Receives MedLine Follow-On Order For Air Purification System

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference (CCC) is coming to the great city of Chicago on September 13-14, 2022. As part of our lineup of amazing speakers, we're pleased to have Judy Rinkus, the founder & CEO of Seed To Sale Funding (STSF), which was founded in Michigan in 2019. Rinkus' entrepreneurial expertise, which she will kindly share, includes being the principal of STSF, a managing director at Bank of America, PNC Bank and Huntington Bank. During her banking career, Rinkus focused on commercial loans ranging from $1.0 million to $100 million across a variety of industries. A graduate of the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, Rinkus was also managing director at Amherst Capital - a boutique M&A, restructuring and consulting firm.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO