Applied UV Receives MedLine Follow-On Order For Air Purification System

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Applied UV Inc AUVI said its exclusive North American Scientific Air Management healthcare distribution partner MedLine had placed a follow-on order for its patented S200 mobile...

