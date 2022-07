Having trouble getting more out of your photography? Perhaps the answer is to do less. I am a big fan of podcasts. Perhaps to too high a degree. In fact, one of the sad facts of mathematics is that there simply aren’t enough hours in a day to listen to all there is to offer. Not that I’m listening just to pass the time. Rather, I am one of those people who loves to learn about things. Everything really. And I find the long form podcast format to be a great way to really get into the nuts and bolts of a topic and provide adequate context to make it applicable to the real world.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 21 HOURS AGO