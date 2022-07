The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two shootings in Raceland this past weekend – incidents that authorities do not yet believe are related. On Sunday night, deputies were called to a report of a person shot at a residence in the 500 block of Ayo Street in Raceland. An 18-year-old male had a bullet wound on his leg and other graze wounds on his body. Investigators learned that he was outside at the corner of Ayo Street and Fern Lane when he was shot. The victim was taken to a New Orleans hospital for treatment.

RACELAND, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO