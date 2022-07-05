ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Flag Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 14:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-08 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montrose, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montrose; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern San Miguel County in southwestern Colorado South central Montrose County in west central Colorado * Until 300 PM MDT. * At 235 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Naturita, or 34 miles southeast of La Sal, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Naturita. This includes the following highways Colorado 90 between mile markers 30 and 33. Colorado 141 between mile markers 31 and 63. Colorado 145 between mile markers 115 and 116. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina North central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 643 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Morganton, or 6 miles northeast of South Mountains State Park, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cooksville, Pleasant Grove, Casar, Vale, South Mountains State Park and Belwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 02:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 02:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lake THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 215 AM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 04:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheyenne FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CHEYENNE COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Sullivan, Unicoi, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carter; Sullivan; Unicoi; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Sullivan County in east Tennessee Northeastern Washington County in east Tennessee Northeastern Unicoi County in east Tennessee Northern Carter County in east Tennessee * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walnut Hill, or 7 miles southwest of Bristol Tn, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol Tn, Elizabethton, Oak Grove, Central, Walnut Hill, Hampton, Pine Crest and Spurgeon. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 19 and 30. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 61 and 66, and between mile markers 68 and 72. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cannon, De Kalb, Rutherford, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cannon; De Kalb; Rutherford; Wilson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central De Kalb County in Middle Tennessee Northeastern Rutherford County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Wilson County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Cannon County in Middle Tennessee * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1253 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Watertown, or near Statesville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Murfreesboro, Walterhill, Dowelltown, Liberty, Auburntown, Lascassas, Milton and Readyville. This includes Interstate 840 near mile marker 57. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CANNON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 07:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Crawford FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of north central Ohio, including the following counties, Crawford, Marion and Morrow. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 752 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area this morning. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Marion, Mount Gilead, Galion, Cardington, Waldo, Chesterville, Sparta, Caledonia, Edison, Marengo, Fulton, Iberia and Shauck. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Codington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 09:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 09:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued by Saturday morning. Target Area: Codington The National Weather Service in Aberdeen SD has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in South Dakota Mud Creek near Rauville affecting Codington County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Mud Creek near Rauville. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 9.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Friday was 9.5 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM CDT this evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Starke by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Starke FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 830 AM CDT this morning for a portion of northern Indiana, including the following county, Starke. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. Heavy rain is possible later today which could renew flooding concerns.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coles, Cumberland, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coles; Cumberland; Shelby FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SHELBY, SOUTHWESTERN COLES AND NORTHWESTERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES Flood waters will continue to recede. Occasional light rain showers may occur over the next hour or two. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
COLES COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:00:00 Expires: 2022-07-09 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of North Central and Northwest Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, City of Galax, Grayson, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; City of Galax; Grayson; Wythe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN ALLEGHANY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN NORTH CAROLINA SOUTHWESTERN WYTHE...WEST CENTRAL CARROLL AND GRAYSON COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND THE NORTHWESTERN CITY OF GALAX At 519 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cripple Creek to near Piney Creek, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Galax Sparta Independence Fries Ennice Mouth Of Wilson and Speedwell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Outagamie, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 07:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Outagamie; Winnebago HEAVY RAINFALL IMPACTING THE COMMUTE IN THE FOX VALLEY Pockets of torrential rainfall will continue along the Interstate 41 corridor from Green Bay to Oshkosh through about 830 am. Rainfall amounts around 1 inch will be possible in this region. Morning commuters should be prepared for reduced visibilities in heavy rain, as well as ponding on area roadways. Motorists should slow down to avoid possible hydroplaning. Localized urban flooding will also be possible in low lying areas.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Greene, Knox, Sullivan, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Knox; Sullivan; Vigo The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Greene County in southwestern Indiana Northeastern Knox County in southwestern Indiana Sullivan County in southwestern Indiana Southern Vigo County in west central Indiana * Until 1245 PM EDT. * At 954 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Linton, Sullivan, Bloomfield, Jasonville, Worthington, Shelburn, Prairieton, Prairie Creek, Farmersburg, Dugger, Hymera, Lyons, Fairbanks, Carlisle, Sandborn, Switz City, Merom, Newberry, Vicksburg and Pleasantville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
GREENE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cass, Logan, Menard, Morgan, Sangamon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 08:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cass; Logan; Menard; Morgan; Sangamon FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN, MENARD, NORTHERN SANGAMON, SOUTHEASTERN CASS AND NORTHEASTERN MORGAN COUNTIES At 834 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Though the heavy rain has ended, additional light to moderate rain is possible through this morning. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Springfield, Virginia, Sherman, Riverton, Petersburg, Athens, Williamsville, Ashland, Pleasant Plains, Greenview, Mechanicsburg, Tallula, Elkhart, Middletown, Cornland, Literberry, Jerome, Leland Grove, Grandview and Spaulding. This includes the following streams and drainages Salt Creek, North Fork Clear Creek, Black Branch, Mauvaise Terre Creek, Grove Creek, Miller Creek, Rock Creek, Lick Creek, Cabiness Creek, Cantrall Creek, Clear Creek, Jobs Creek, Little Grove Creek, Little Sangamon River, Cox Creek, Indian Creek, Fancy Creek, Little Jobs Creek, Wolf Creek, Little Wolf Creek, Sangamon River, Hoover Branch, Lost Creek, Pike Creek, Richland Creek, Panther Creek, Town Branch, Griffith Creek, Middle Creek, Snake Creek, North Fork Mauvaise Terre Creek, Clary Creek, Kickapoo Creek, Lake Fork, Little Panther Creek, Prairie Creek, Spring Creek, Concord Creek, Cuttington Creek, Conover Branch, Archer Creek, Little Indian Creek, Halls Branch, Fancher Creek, South Fork Sangamon River and Sugar Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 106 AND 110 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED TODAY The combination of above normal temperatures and higher dewpoints will produce elevated heat indices between 106 and 110 degrees today. There may be a few locations in the Rio Grande Valley that approach 112 degrees for an hour or two between 1 and 5 PM. Residents with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing and take frequent breaks from the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 12:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Abbeville; Greenwood; Laurens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Elbert, south central Laurens, southern Abbeville and Greenwood Counties through 600 PM EDT At 517 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles east of Greenwood to 13 miles east of Elberton. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greenwood, Abbeville, Calhoun Falls, Ninety Six, Troy, Lake Greenwood State Park, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood State Park, Ninety Six Historic Site and Lake Russell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Forsyth County in central North Carolina Northeastern Davidson County in central North Carolina Western Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 545 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pinnacle to near East Bend to Yadkinville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, Kernersville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, Lewisville and Summerfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC

