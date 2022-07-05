ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-07 15:41:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-11 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montrose, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montrose; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern San Miguel County in southwestern Colorado South central Montrose County in west central Colorado * Until 300 PM MDT. * At 235 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Naturita, or 34 miles southeast of La Sal, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Naturita. This includes the following highways Colorado 90 between mile markers 30 and 33. Colorado 141 between mile markers 31 and 63. Colorado 145 between mile markers 115 and 116. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 04:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheyenne FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CHEYENNE COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 02:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 02:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lake THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 215 AM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina North central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 643 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Morganton, or 6 miles northeast of South Mountains State Park, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cooksville, Pleasant Grove, Casar, Vale, South Mountains State Park and Belwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Sullivan, Unicoi, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carter; Sullivan; Unicoi; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Sullivan County in east Tennessee Northeastern Washington County in east Tennessee Northeastern Unicoi County in east Tennessee Northern Carter County in east Tennessee * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walnut Hill, or 7 miles southwest of Bristol Tn, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol Tn, Elizabethton, Oak Grove, Central, Walnut Hill, Hampton, Pine Crest and Spurgeon. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 19 and 30. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 61 and 66, and between mile markers 68 and 72. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cannon, De Kalb, Rutherford, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cannon; De Kalb; Rutherford; Wilson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central De Kalb County in Middle Tennessee Northeastern Rutherford County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Wilson County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Cannon County in Middle Tennessee * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1253 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Watertown, or near Statesville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Murfreesboro, Walterhill, Dowelltown, Liberty, Auburntown, Lascassas, Milton and Readyville. This includes Interstate 840 near mile marker 57. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CANNON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Codington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 09:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 09:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued by Saturday morning. Target Area: Codington The National Weather Service in Aberdeen SD has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in South Dakota Mud Creek near Rauville affecting Codington County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Mud Creek near Rauville. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 9.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Friday was 9.5 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM CDT this evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1015 AM CDT. Target Area: Dickinson The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls SD has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Iowa Little Sioux River near Milford affecting Dickinson County. .Locally 2 to 4 inches of rainfall occurred overnight across parts of Dickinson county, with 3.30 inches measured 5 miles west of Spirit Lake. Runoff from this significant rainfall has resulted in rises in smaller tributaries to the upper portions of the Little Sioux River. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Sioux River near Milford. * WHEN...From this morning to late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, minor flooding of low lying agricultural lands begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 AM CDT Friday was 12.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 AM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Little Sioux River Milford 12.0 12.0 Fri 7 AM 13.0 12.9 12.6
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coles, Cumberland, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coles; Cumberland; Shelby FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SHELBY, SOUTHWESTERN COLES AND NORTHWESTERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES Flood waters will continue to recede. Occasional light rain showers may occur over the next hour or two. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
COLES COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Starke by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Starke FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 830 AM CDT this morning for a portion of northern Indiana, including the following county, Starke. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. Heavy rain is possible later today which could renew flooding concerns.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Outagamie, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 07:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Outagamie; Winnebago HEAVY RAINFALL IMPACTING THE COMMUTE IN THE FOX VALLEY Pockets of torrential rainfall will continue along the Interstate 41 corridor from Green Bay to Oshkosh through about 830 am. Rainfall amounts around 1 inch will be possible in this region. Morning commuters should be prepared for reduced visibilities in heavy rain, as well as ponding on area roadways. Motorists should slow down to avoid possible hydroplaning. Localized urban flooding will also be possible in low lying areas.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:00:00 Expires: 2022-07-09 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of North Central and Northwest Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Dubois, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Crawford; Dubois; Orange Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Dubois, northwestern Crawford and Orange Counties through 1115 AM EDT At 1047 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Shoals to near Dale. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Crawford, Orange and Dubois Counties, including the following locations... Dubois, Hillham, Celestine, Bretzville, Huntingburg, Taswell, Mentor, Birdseye, French Lick and Syria. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, City of Galax, Grayson, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; City of Galax; Grayson; Wythe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN ALLEGHANY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN NORTH CAROLINA SOUTHWESTERN WYTHE...WEST CENTRAL CARROLL AND GRAYSON COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND THE NORTHWESTERN CITY OF GALAX At 519 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cripple Creek to near Piney Creek, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Galax Sparta Independence Fries Ennice Mouth Of Wilson and Speedwell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone County Except Southwest, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone County Except Southwest; Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Marion and northern Boone Counties through 830 AM CDT At 804 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Self, or 10 miles north of Harrison, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Diamond City... Bergman Lead Hill... Myrtle Self... Willis Winington... Clark Hill Crumpler Subdivision... South Lead Hill New Hope in Boone County... Hopewell in Boone County Monarch... Bull Shoals Lake MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clay; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Vermillion; Vigo Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Vigo, Clay, northwestern Owen, Parke, Vermillion and southwestern Putnam Counties through 930 AM EDT At 842 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Ridge Farm to 6 miles northwest of Clinton to near Clarksville. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Clinton around 850 AM EDT. Newport around 855 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Brazil and Rockville. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 1 and 39. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dearborn; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR OHIO...SOUTHEASTERN RIPLEY...DEARBORN...NORTHERN SWITZERLAND CENTRAL BOONE...CENTRAL GALLATIN AND WEST CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTIES At 210 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dillsboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Harrison, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora, Rising Sun, Bright, Hidden Valley, Burlington, Cleves, Milan, Warsaw, Dillsboro, Shawnee, Moores Hill, Taylor Creek, Miami Heights, Blue Jay, Mack, Guilford and Wilmington. This includes I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 4 and 8. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell, City of Lynchburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Appomattox; Bedford; Campbell; City of Lynchburg The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Appomattox County in central Virginia Northeastern Campbell County in central Virginia Northeastern Bedford County in south central Virginia Amherst County in central Virginia The City of Lynchburg in central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 449 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lowesville to near Naola to near Coleman Falls, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lynchburg Amherst Forks Of Buffalo Big Island Bent Creek Concord and Clifford. This includes The following Locations Liberty University and Lynchburg Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alamance, Chatham, Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Guilford; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Alamance County in central North Carolina Randolph County in central North Carolina Southeastern Guilford County in central North Carolina Northwestern Chatham County in central North Carolina * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 559 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Randleman, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include High Point, Asheboro, Randleman, North Carolina Zoo, Siler City, Seagrove, Pleasant Garden, Liberty, Ramseur and Franklinville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

