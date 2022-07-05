Red Flag Warning issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 08:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cass; Logan; Menard; Morgan; Sangamon FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN, MENARD, NORTHERN SANGAMON, SOUTHEASTERN CASS AND NORTHEASTERN MORGAN COUNTIES At 834 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Though the heavy rain has ended, additional light to moderate rain is possible through this morning. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Springfield, Virginia, Sherman, Riverton, Petersburg, Athens, Williamsville, Ashland, Pleasant Plains, Greenview, Mechanicsburg, Tallula, Elkhart, Middletown, Cornland, Literberry, Jerome, Leland Grove, Grandview and Spaulding. This includes the following streams and drainages Salt Creek, North Fork Clear Creek, Black Branch, Mauvaise Terre Creek, Grove Creek, Miller Creek, Rock Creek, Lick Creek, Cabiness Creek, Cantrall Creek, Clear Creek, Jobs Creek, Little Grove Creek, Little Sangamon River, Cox Creek, Indian Creek, Fancy Creek, Little Jobs Creek, Wolf Creek, Little Wolf Creek, Sangamon River, Hoover Branch, Lost Creek, Pike Creek, Richland Creek, Panther Creek, Town Branch, Griffith Creek, Middle Creek, Snake Creek, North Fork Mauvaise Terre Creek, Clary Creek, Kickapoo Creek, Lake Fork, Little Panther Creek, Prairie Creek, Spring Creek, Concord Creek, Cuttington Creek, Conover Branch, Archer Creek, Little Indian Creek, Halls Branch, Fancher Creek, South Fork Sangamon River and Sugar Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Comments / 0