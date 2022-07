Several reports appearing from news outlets, like our friends at KWWL, are bracing for some possible serious weather issues: Showers/storms are likely. The threat for severe weather is between 5 PM and midnight. Damaging winds are possible with the severe storms. Locally heavy rain with the storms as well. Make sure you have multiple ways to get weather alerts. News outlets are currently monitoring the possibility for severe weather this evening (Tuesday 7/5) and into the overnight hours. As of now large hail, isolated tornadoes, and damaging winds are all possible with this system.

