More heavy rain, severe weather forecasted after July 4th Columbia SC flash flooding

More heavy rain could be on the way to Columbia this week, according to the National Weather Service. Courtesy of the National Weather Service

Columbia could see more severe weather and heavy rain over the next two days after there was significant flash flooding in parts of the city on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, there will be a chance of heavy rain and severe weather from the early afternoon until the evening on both Wednesday and Thursday. This comes after more than 4 inches of rain fell within an hour, significantly flooding parts of the city over July 4th, the NWS says.

“That flash flooding yesterday (Monday) was quite the deal,” said Leonard Vaughan, meteorologist with the NWS in Columbia.

Vaughan said that an upper level disturbance would move south late Wednesday and into the Midlands in the evening, bringing with it the possibility of heavy rain. Another system will drop on Thursday with an even greater chance for rain, Vaughan said. There could also be some damaging wind gusts and small hail.

“Either way, we have a risk of heavy rain again,” Vaughan said.

While flooding in parts of downtown Columbia aren’t unheard of, Monday was particularly intense. Videos began circulating on social media showing the extent of the flooding, including one of a motorist climbing atop his car as it flooded and was carried off by the rushing water.

“This is that time of year, July and August, for this kind of thing,” Vaughan said of heavy rain and flash flooding. “But that yesterday was on the unusually high side of things.”

He said that rainstorms during this time of year tend to move more slowly, giving them better chances to drop large amounts of rain onto smaller areas like downtown.

The greatest chances of heavy rain are over the next two days, but that doesn’t mean Columbia won’t see more storms this week. After Thursday, Columbia could still see lighter rain the rest of the week, Vaughan said.

“Today (Tuesday) is probably going to be the driest day of the week,” he said.