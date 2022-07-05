ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

More heavy rain, severe weather forecasted after July 4th Columbia SC flash flooding

By Patrick McCreless
The State
The State
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJspx_0gVEGEPw00
More heavy rain could be on the way to Columbia this week, according to the National Weather Service. Courtesy of the National Weather Service

Columbia could see more severe weather and heavy rain over the next two days after there was significant flash flooding in parts of the city on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, there will be a chance of heavy rain and severe weather from the early afternoon until the evening on both Wednesday and Thursday. This comes after more than 4 inches of rain fell within an hour, significantly flooding parts of the city over July 4th, the NWS says.

“That flash flooding yesterday (Monday) was quite the deal,” said Leonard Vaughan, meteorologist with the NWS in Columbia.

Vaughan said that an upper level disturbance would move south late Wednesday and into the Midlands in the evening, bringing with it the possibility of heavy rain. Another system will drop on Thursday with an even greater chance for rain, Vaughan said. There could also be some damaging wind gusts and small hail.

“Either way, we have a risk of heavy rain again,” Vaughan said.

While flooding in parts of downtown Columbia aren’t unheard of, Monday was particularly intense. Videos began circulating on social media showing the extent of the flooding, including one of a motorist climbing atop his car as it flooded and was carried off by the rushing water.

“This is that time of year, July and August, for this kind of thing,” Vaughan said of heavy rain and flash flooding. “But that yesterday was on the unusually high side of things.”

He said that rainstorms during this time of year tend to move more slowly, giving them better chances to drop large amounts of rain onto smaller areas like downtown.

The greatest chances of heavy rain are over the next two days, but that doesn’t mean Columbia won’t see more storms this week. After Thursday, Columbia could still see lighter rain the rest of the week, Vaughan said.

“Today (Tuesday) is probably going to be the driest day of the week,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather#Meteorologist#4th Columbia#Videos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The State

A Columbia Chick-fil-A is moving and has set an opening date for the new store

A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Columbia is moving to a new location and has now set an opening date for the new store. As has long been in the works, the Chick-fil-A at 2600 Decker Blvd. is moving to 7515 Two Notch Road in Columbia. According to multiple Instagram posts from the restaurant and fliers customers have been receiving at the Decker location, the new Chick-fil-A on south Two Notch Road will open at 6:30 a.m. Aug. 4.
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

Police probe death along busy West Columbia road

Authorities in West Columbia are investigating after finding a dead person along a stretch of busy road. West Columbia Police department said in a release that officers were dispatched about 5 p.m. Sunday to the 2600 block of Augusta Road in reference to an injured person. When officers and EMS personnel got to the scene, they determined the person was dead.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
4K+
Followers
396
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy