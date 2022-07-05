ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter sues Indian government over orders to take down content

By Abigail Adcox, Breaking News Reporter
 3 days ago
Twitter said Tuesday it is suing the Indian government after authorities ordered the social media platform to remove content.

The lawsuit, filed in the Karnataka High Court, argues that the removal orders do not meet the procedural requirements of India's IT Act, which allows the government to block content to the public for things such as national security, according to Reuters.

Twitter had been ordered to remove content in India related to protesting, press freedoms, and criticism of the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic over the past year. The platform complied with these orders last week.

The lawsuit is the latest move in tensions between the Indian government and Twitter. The social media platform has previously said the orders are a violation of freedom of speech. Last year, Twitter was ordered to take down content and accounts about anti-government protests organized by farmers after the government alleged these accounts were spreading misinformation.

Indian officials developed their own social platform called Koo last year in compliance with local laws.

