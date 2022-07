OTTAWA COUNTY, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – While the state’s overall population has dropped, Ottawa County continues to be one of the fastest-growing counties in Michigan. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest population estimates for 2021, the county was the fastest growing in Michigan by total population change, adding 2,957 residents from 2020 to 2021. At 299,157 residents in 2021, that’s about a one percent increase from 2020 t0 2021.

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO